The Sierra Vista City Council at Thursday’s regular meeting approved plans to use the city’s annual allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant funds for improvements at Soldiers Creek Park and for the city’s Emergency Home Repair and Disabilities Modification Program.
The City Council also approved plan amendments needed to accept the city’s third allocation of CARES Act CDBG funds dedicated to crisis relief provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest allocation of $77,209 brings the city’s total of CARES Act CDBG funds to $476,457. The new funds will be used primarily to provide rent and utility assistance, emergency hotel/motel vouchers, and continue hosting the monthly Community Connect event at the Ethel H. Berger Center.
The city has worked with the United Way to distribute these crisis relief funds and Mayor Rick Mueller said the nonprofit has done a good job getting the funds to the folks who need it.
As for the regular annual share of CDBG dollars, the city expects to receive $252,172. The council approved the Plan Year 2022 CDBG Annual Action Plan, which allocates $227,172 to improvements at Soldiers Creek Park and $25,000 to continue the City’s Emergency Home Repair and Disabilities Modification Program.
The park improvements will be completed concurrently with the renovation of North Garden Avenue to create a more pedestrian-friendly, attractive streetscape, suited to holding special events. Improvements include landscaping, irrigation, lighting and recreational features like an embankment slide to enhance the upper portion of Soldiers Creek Park that was previously unusable. If budget allows, landscaping improvements will also extend to Landwehr Plaza across North Garden Avenue.
Those who live in the Sierra Vista City limits and own home may be eligible to receive aid with emergency home repairs to substandard housing conditions. The funds approved Thursday will continue this program but previous funding is still available and the city is currently accepting applications. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and have lived in the home they own for the preceding year. Accessibility modifications needed for elderly and disabled people are eligible.
Applications are considered based on eligibility under the program and priority of the emergency repairs. Application forms are available online at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “emergency home repair” or in-person at City Hall. For information, call the Community Development Department at 520-417-4413.
Information from Thursday’s meeting is available in the supporting documents for the Thursday, July 15, City Council meeting. They can be accessed via the “City Council” folder on the City’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.
City Council meetings can be streamed live and past meetings can be viewed on YouTube. The meetings are also aired on Cox Channel 12.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, city of Sierra Vista