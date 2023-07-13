SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, which was needed to accept $1.8 million of state funds for improvements to Theater Drive between Seventh Street and Carmichael Avenue, at a special meeting July 11.

Developed as a joint effort between the city and Cochise County, the project initially was submitted for potential appropriation by the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization.

