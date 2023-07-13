SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, which was needed to accept $1.8 million of state funds for improvements to Theater Drive between Seventh Street and Carmichael Avenue, at a special meeting July 11.
Developed as a joint effort between the city and Cochise County, the project initially was submitted for potential appropriation by the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The project will improve pedestrian and bicycle access, standardize the roadway cross section, incorporate drainage improvements and add on-street parking along Theater Drive in Sierra Vista’s West End.
Ownership of this section of Theater Drive is split between the city and Cochise County. Both entities were involved in the conceptual design process. The city will now work with the county to plan next steps for the project.
In other business the City Council approved:
Amendments to Chapters 150 and 152 of the City Code of Ordinances, adopting the latest International Building Codes and updating local codes with minor changes. One new amendment pertains to residential homes using battery storage systems.
An amendment to Chapter 33 that cleans up a conflict found with the personnel rules regarding contracts for executive staff.
Authorization to proceed with an intergovernmental agreement between the city, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Cochise County Community College District, continuing a partnership to operate the Southeastern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy on the Cochise College Douglas Campus.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone