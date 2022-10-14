SIERRA VISTA — Thanks to an annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds from a federal program that provided a big boost for community development assistance, the city of Sierra Vista has to be more than pleased with an evaluation report detailing the year’s accomplishments with federal money.
When it came to upgrading and enhancing the city’s public facility improvements, the report shows the funds were well spent.
Acting on a recommendation from city staff, Sierra Vista City Council voted at its Oct. 13 meeting to approve a 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, highlighting how federal funds were spent that benefited the city’s low-income residents and neighborhoods.
The funds had been granted to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the CDBG program for the program year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. In March, the Herald/Review reported the city was estimated to receive $260,000 in block grants; 15% of that amount can be used for public services for nonprofits in the community after the city applies and is considered for approval.
The majority of the capital project funds — 88% — was focused on park improvements, the CAPER report shows, primarily on parking lot construction at Cyr Center Park as well as landscaping at Soldier Creek Park, which provided a low-to-moderate neighborhood benefit.
Subsistence payments distributed through the Emergency Crisis Fund administered by the United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County made from July through September using CARES Act appropriated funds constituted 11% of overall CDBG expenditures during the program year, according to the CAPERS report.
Also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the CARES Act is an economic stimulus bill passed by Congress two years ago in response to the economic fallout of the COVID pandemic.
United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County — which had assisted the city with its efforts during the pandemic and was recognized for using CBDG funds to help the community — applied for grant during COVID in 2020. The organization earned the Mayor’s Award in December 2021.
In 2020, United Way received a grant fund from the city of Sierra Vista to distribute $73,487, and then it increased to $313,198. The money was used to help residents with food, utilities, employment assistance, rent assistance, mental health treatment and hotel vouchers for the homeless.
The remainder of the funds — about 0.2% — was used on a parking lot expansion at St. Vincent de Paul on Wilcox Drive, a kitchen remodel at the Good Neighbor Alliance homeless shelter on North Seventh Street as well as the Emergency Home Repair and Disabilities Modification Program, which are expected to be completed during the next program year.
