SIERRA VISTA — Thanks to an annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds from a federal program that provided a big boost for community development assistance, the city of Sierra Vista has to be more than pleased with an evaluation report detailing the year’s accomplishments with federal money.

When it came to upgrading and enhancing the city’s public facility improvements, the report shows the funds were well spent.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?