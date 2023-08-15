The Real Wishes Foundation held its Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser and auction Saturday night on Fort Huachuca. The event raises money for those in need in the community — and provides an entertaining evening for all. The 12th annual event raised $55,000. Brad Clark and Beth Henna won the Mirror Ball sponsor's choice prize and the People's Choice Prize.

