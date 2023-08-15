Dancing Like the Stars contestants Beth Hanna and Brad Clark rehearse before stepping onto the stage. The preparation paid off: the duo won the Mirror Ball sponsor's choice prize and the People's Choice Prize.
Sarah Herbert and Anthony Andres perform on the Thunder Mountain Activity Center stage as they participate in the 12th Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser event Saturday on Fort Huachuca.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Dancing Like the Stars alumni performer Falina Espinosa warms up backstage prior to last week’s event on Fort Huachuca.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Dancing With the Stars judges interact during the annual event at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. From left, Ernie Garcia, Lindsey Arnold and Les Orchekowsky.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Hoofers Angie and Sid Semrad perform while competing on the Dancing Like the Stars stage at the Thunder Mountain Activity Centre.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
David Greenberg displays items during the live auction portion of Saturday’s annual Dance Like the Stars fundraiser and auction.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Master of ceremonies Jeff Davenport interviews Angie and Sid Semrad after their performance.
The Real Wishes Foundation held its Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser and auction Saturday night on Fort Huachuca. The event raises money for those in need in the community — and provides an entertaining evening for all. The 12th annual event raised $55,000. Brad Clark and Beth Henna won the Mirror Ball sponsor's choice prize and the People's Choice Prize.
