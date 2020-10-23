SIERRA VISTA — A proposal to update development fees will move forward for public comment following a public hearing before the Sierra Vista City Council at its meeting on Thursday.
Members of the public can comment on the development fee proposal until it comes back for final consideration by the City Council at its regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Comments can be made in person at that meeting or submitted electronically on the City’s Public Comment Items webpage www.sierravistaaz.gov/your-government/mayor-council/public-comment-opportunities/. If approved, the proposed fees would take effect on March 1, 2021.
Development fees, also known as impact fees, are one-time fees on new residential and commercial development that cover the costs associated with additional public facilities and services that will be needed for the new construction like public safety, roads, and parks. In the past, the City levied development fees on police, fire, and infrastructure at 75 percent, which was offset by a 0.7 percent increase in the construction sales tax.
Under the current fee proposal, the City would levy all development fees at 100 percent, while reducing the excess construction sales tax to the City’s standard sales tax rate of 1.95 percent. This would improve efficiency in budgeting and in meeting reporting requirements.
Under the proposed rates, a developer would pay $5,373 for a newly constructed single family home, compared to $4,095 using current rates if all fees were levied at 100 percent. That increased cost would be offset in part by construction sales tax savings, which would amount to an estimated $1,056 on a $325,000 home.
Further details on council meeting items are available in the agendas and supporting documents for each meeting. They can be accessed via the “City Council” folder on the City’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.
City Council meetings can be streamed live and past meetings can be viewed on YouTube. The meetings are also aired on Cox Channel 12. Learn more at www.sierravistaaz.gov/your-government/mayor-council/council-meetings/.