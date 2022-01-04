With the new year upon us, third party-bill paying services are doubling down on marketing to encourage residents to pay bills through their portals instead of paying directly to each biller.
While convenient, third-party apps don’t always send your payments to your creditors quickly, resulting in late fees and potential service interruptions.
“Some of our customers learned the hard way that the ease of using a third-party bill paying system didn’t credit their Sierra Vista sewer/sanitation account right away,” says Sierra Vista Chief Financial Officer David Felix. “Unfortunately, the customers received past-due statements, even though they had paid on time — or thought they had paid on time — using a third-party payment system.”
The city is encouraging its residents to carefully evaluate whatever bill-paying system they are considering to ensure that funds are accurately transferred to creditors within a reasonable timeframe.
Better yet, directing online payments to the city using its Munis financial management system makes settling your city account easy. The city does not add convenience fees to pay online, unlike some bill-pay services.
To access the online payment system, visit www.SierraVistaAz.gov and move your cursor over the “I Want To … ” menu tab. Then highlight “Pay Online” and scan the fly-out menu for the type of bill you would like to pay.
A click on the bill type will take you directly to the Munis Self Service web page that accepts that type of payment. If you click the wrong link, just check the menu on the right of the screen for other billing types.
To pay your bills online you’ll need your account number and customer ID number, which are included on the bill. Instructions on where to find this information on your bill is included on the Munis Self Service website.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, city of Sierra Vista public information officer