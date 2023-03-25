El Tour de Zona took place this weekend, starting with a scenic ride on Friday and two rides on Saturday and Sunday. The returning bike tour saw people riding from Sierra Vista to Bisbee and back one day, and from Sierra Vista to Tombstone and back another.

The bike tour, which featured about 700 participants from 35 states, was hosted by El Tour de Tucson and Perimeter Bicycling, a nonprofit organization. TJ Juskiewicz, the tour’s executive director, said the proceeds are going to local organizations, some of which helped make the tour possible.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?