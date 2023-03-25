El Tour de Zona took place this weekend, starting with a scenic ride on Friday and two rides on Saturday and Sunday. The returning bike tour saw people riding from Sierra Vista to Bisbee and back one day, and from Sierra Vista to Tombstone and back another.
The bike tour, which featured about 700 participants from 35 states, was hosted by El Tour de Tucson and Perimeter Bicycling, a nonprofit organization. TJ Juskiewicz, the tour’s executive director, said the proceeds are going to local organizations, some of which helped make the tour possible.
“This year, three of the beneficiaries will be VeloVets, the Sheriff’s Assists team who’s helping with law enforcement, as well as the Cochise Amateru Radio (Association),” Juskiewicz said. “Those are the three entities that we gave back to this year.”
Friday’s 29-mile ride to Ramsey Canyon Preserve was followed up with a 65-mile ride to and from Bisbee and then finally a 36-mile ride to Tombstone and back on Sunday. Steve Rivera, the tour’s media director, said Cochise County was a great opportunity and location for the tour.
“Today was the ‘get-used-to-it-ride’,” Rivera said. “They have to get used to the altitude, the temperatures and things like that — and the fun. It’s more than cycling, it’s a lot of fun with events, and food and camaraderie.
“We have a lot of returning people from last year because they love the weather. If it’s not windy, how could you not want to be here?”
Riders who came from afar were welcome to park their vehicles and campers at Veterans Memorial Park, which served as the base site for the event, as well as take advantage of water amenities offered to them by The Cove.
Part of the tour was the Zona in the Park gathering at Veterans Memorial Park, which featured live music and food on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
The festival took place from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, allowing for travelers and locals to enjoy the festivities whether they just finished the tour or if they wanted a day out. Juskiewicz said the goal was to bring people together for a good time.
“It’s free and open to the public,” Juskeiwicz said. “We’ve got different genres of music for people, good food, good drinks. Dragoon (Brewing Company) has got the Beer Garten going on, so you know, just a lot of fun for people after they get off the bike.”
If all goes well, organizers hope to return for another tour next year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone