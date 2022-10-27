The city of Sierra Vista is moving forward with the installation of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the second phase of its energy initiative with Schneider Electric.
There eventually will be eight chargers. The first recently was installed at the Sierra Vista Library Parking lot. It is a level 3 charger with a power level of 50kW and was installed by BTC Power of Santa Ana, California.
Level 3 is the fastest EV charger at a rate of 3 to 20 miles of range per minute.
The additional chargers will be installed at Cyr Center, the library, Stone Field and the Domingo Paiz Sports complex. The plan is for the remaining chargers to be installed, commissioned and operational by the end of December or early 2023.
“The city recognizes that the electric vehicle industry is growing nationally, and offering charging stations near popular city facilities provides a service to both our community members and visitors,” City Manager Chuck Potucek said in a press release. “With Sierra Vista becoming a destination for more sports tournaments, we view installing these amenities as one more way to make Sierra Vista an attractive choice for out-of-town visitors.”
Users will pay for their charge using a credit or debit card, and 100% of fees will go to the city.
“Rates have not yet been finalized, but it will be enough to cover the cost of electricity plus a small amount of revenue,” Parks, Recreation & Library Director Laura Wilson said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone