The city of Sierra Vista is moving forward with the installation of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the second phase of its energy initiative with Schneider Electric.

There eventually will be eight chargers. The first recently was installed at the Sierra Vista Library Parking lot. It is a level 3 charger with a power level of 50kW and was installed by BTC Power of Santa Ana, California.

