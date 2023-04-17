Pilot Bud Fraze and Sister City high school sophomore Jordan Zschieschack taxi to an eventual stop after participating in last weekend’s flight over the Sierra Vista area. Nine exchange students from Radebeul, Germany, took part in the aerial excursion.
SIERRA VISTA — On a picture-perfect day that would make any exchange student fall in love with Sierra Vista, nine teens from Sierra Vista’s sister city flew where eagles soar and got a bird's-eye view of the Hummingbird Capital of the U.S.
The sophomores from Radebeul, Germany, were not disappointed.
As part of their two-week cultural visit to Sierra Vista, nine of the 16 exchange students took to the stratosphere with 20-minute, round-robin flights that soared to heights of 6,000 feet, courtesy of the Young Eagles.
Sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Young Eagles’ Chapter 776 began locally when Sierra Vista’s Cliff Van Vleet inaugurated the program in 1992 to introduce Cochise County students ages 8 to 17 to the world of aviation. To date, the group has flown more than 9,000 Young Eagles in 40 years.
Five private planes — ranging from a Cessna 210 to a Piper Tri-Pacer — flew the students over areas of the San Pedro Valley many Sierra Vistans have rarely seen.
It was also the first time the aviation club has taken exchange students on an air tour.
The Young Eagles program gave the students a flight to remember.
After taking off from the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, the planes flew over Buffalo Soldier Trail before heading east past Mountain View Golf Course toward Moson Road. Following a spin over Buena High School, the planes veered past the Hubbard Assault Strip — a runway in the desert used for Army practice maneuvers — then headed west to Huachuca City before finally landing at the airport.
The students stepped out of the planes with big smiles and a thumbs-up greeting.
“This didn’t look anything like Germany,” said Carolina Pohl moments after her plane landed on the tarmac. “Everything was so spectacular from up there.”
Sixteen-year old Valentine Unger loved every minute of her air tour.
“This is way cool,” she said. “Just so very, very special.”
It was the dramatic scenery over parts of desert and mountains that impressed Letizia Hengst.
“This was just so great,” she said. “The views we had from so high above was so very beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Now, they’ll see more of the world as they head to Sierra Vista’s other sister city, Cananea in Sonora.
