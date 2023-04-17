SIERRA VISTA — On a picture-perfect day that would make any exchange student fall in love with Sierra Vista, nine teens from Sierra Vista’s sister city flew where eagles soar and got a bird's-eye view of the Hummingbird Capital of the U.S.

The sophomores from Radebeul, Germany, were not disappointed.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?