Buckle up, as I am going to take you on a boating adventure. We are leaving from here, and heading for parts far away. Just close your eyes and picture yourself on a fishing boat heading northwest. If you are not comfortable on a boat, look far out at sea and not close by, and you won’t notice the water as much.
Pretend that it is July, the month Randy catches all of his fish for the season, and we are heading to Bristol Bay just north of the Alaskan Peninsula by the southwest coast of breathtaking Alaska. We are on a fishing trip for sockeye salmon, among others.
Our tour guide today is Randy of Whitecane Sockeye Salmon from right here at our own Market, a fisherman of 45 years, only retiring from fishing about five years ago in Bristol Bay. Whitecane Sockeye Salmon has been with the market since it was located at the corner of Wilcox and South Carmichael.
Every year Randy closes up shop about the beginning of May and travels to Alaska for his yearly catch. The beginning of November, he returns with his collection of goodies: Sockeye salmon, halibut, lingcod, and king salmon. Along the way he picks up some Alaskan snow crab, dungeness crabs and a few varieties of shrimp out of Juno.
Bristol Bay is the easternmost arm of the Bering Sea stretching about 250 miles long by about 180 miles wide and is home to the world’s largest salmon run. All five of the Eastern Pacific species spawn in the bay’s freshwater tributaries.
Sockeye salmon, also called red salmon, kokanee salmon (the smaller landlocked salmon), or blueback salmon are a smaller species of Pacific salmon, measuring only about 18 to 31 inches in length and weighing 4 to 15 pounds. Sockeye salmon, being anadromous fish, can live in both fresh and saltwater. Its color is a blue tinged with silver while living in the ocean, hence the name “blueback.” When they return to spawning grounds, their bodies become red and their heads turn green.
Today, Randy tells me, we’ll be taking a side trip to the Kenai River, which flowing out of the western edge of the Chugach Mountains, runs turquoise blue from Kenai Lake through canyons and whitewater till it spills out onto the low elevation woodlands where it finally meets the salt water of Cook Inlet near the town of Kenai, Alaska. This is located on the eastern side of the Alaska Peninsula and a little farther north than Bristol Bay. Randy says the river houses some of the best salmon ,and the river is renowned for its monster king salmon. The river is home to around 40 different species of fish and the world record king salmon. The 82-mile-long river is also home to some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the state and ends at the Cook Inlet near the Gulf of Alaska.
An interesting tidbit of information about sockeye salmon is that the striking orange color of the flesh comes from eating plankton and krill while in the ocean.
I encourage you to head on over to Whitecane Sockeye Salmon after our little trip and pick up some delicious salmon and crab for tonight’s dinner. Say “Hi” to Randy and let him know how much you liked the tour.
Now that we have the main course for our dinner tonight, let’s head on over to Greece for our dessert. Oh, I forgot to tell you that this was going to be a whirlwind virtual trip around the world as we need to be back in Sierra Vista so Randy can pack up his booth by around 2 p.m.
We are headed for Greece, the southernmost of the countries of the Balkan Peninsula. Specifically, we are headed to a place that reeks romance and delicious food, Nafplio. It is situated on the Argolic Gulf in the northeast part of the Peloponnese. Greece, overall, is relatively small when compared to the U.S. It comparable in size to the state of Alabama. The Peloponnese is a large, mountainous peninsula of land jutting southward into the Mediterranean at the lower end of Greece. It is joined to the rest of Greece by the Isthmus of Corinth. Homer however decided to call the entire peninsula Argos, a Mycenaean city-state and home to the Spartans.
A great part of the landmass of Greece is made up of more than 2,000 islands, of which about only 170 are inhabited, and some of the easternmost Aegean islands even lie just a few miles off the Turkish coast.
With its secluded harbor and blue-sea horizons, Nafplio is drenched in beauty and history. Curled around the magnificent Argolic Gulf in the Peloponnese, it’s one of the most romantic places in Greece. A small pebble beach with crystalline waters and tranquil sea views is only a short walk from Nafplio’s old town and sits just below the Palamidi fortress.
Why are we here? Good question. We are on a quest to find a great dessert to go with our salmon and crab dinner for tonight.
The reason I picked Nafplio is not only for its beauty, but I am looking for a little family-owned restaurant by the name of Koustenis. It is located at Konstaninou 16, Nafplio 211 00 Greece, and has the best of both worlds, ice cream and baklava.
We have come to Nafplio in search of traditional Greek baklava. Before you say it, I know there seems to be an ongoing dispute about its origins. Is it really Greek or is it Turkish? While baklava in some form can be traced all the way back to the 800 BC range, a period where Assyrians were known to layer unleavened flat bread with chopped nuts in between and honey before baking. The version that most of us are familiar with today goes back to the Ottoman Empire during the 15th century. But we must remember that the Ottoman Empire encompassed Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Romania, Jordan and many more.
So, is it Greek or Turkish, your choice? But Greece is the most famous choice among the masses.
No one can deny that Greek desserts are based on syrup, and baklava is no exception. Baklava is made with phyllo sheets, coated with lots of melted butter and filled with a mixture of walnuts (or pistachios), cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar or honey between almost each layer. They say that Athens is the home of the best baklava in Greece, but I like the underdog and that is why we are on the search in Nafplio.
Today, unfortunately, we have struck out. They are out of baklava, so we will have to settle for a quick dish of ice cream and then back on the boat for the trip home. All is not lost though. We can get the baklava right at the Market, home of Katerina’s It’s Original Greek. She has been baking for 40 years and finally brought her delicious delights to our Market three years ago. She carries a wide variety of breads, baked by her cousin in Phoenix daily, in varieties from Mt. Athos Fire bread, Marble bread, pecan cranberry, ciabatta to San Francisco sourdough, among others. The delicious Greek desserts she keeps for herself. She bakes ktaifi, dolmades, pasta flora, almond butter cookies, and of course baklava, plus many more treats. Today we are looking for that sweet syrupy baklava to round out our salmon and crab dinner. Katerina’s baklava is made with walnuts and features olive oil instead of butter and honey instead of sugar. She uses these substitutes in all her delicious baked goods’ recipes.
Don’t forget to stop by Katerina’s It’s Original Greek when you deboard the boat, say “Hi,” and pick up some of the best baklava this side of Greece.
We have arrived back safe and sound from our virtual tour of Alaska and Greece. Please stow your tray tables in the upright position ,and take all your carry-on baggage with you as you disembark the boat. And remember, take care and see you next time!
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth