SIERRA VISTA — The construction industry is showing signs of some matriarchy being added to the mix.
Cochise College's residential construction program completes a house building project each year. This year, there are three female students on board building a new home, part of the field requirements for the program.
"Females can do this job," said Doug Schlarbaum, Cochise College residential construction instructor. "Our students can learn how to build a house for one thing, but also to give back to the communities."
The city of Sierra Vista has donated certain properties to the Cochise College Foundation during the last few years that give students under the residential construction program the opportunity to construct a new house. This also allows the opportunity to breathe new life into the Fry Town neighborhood. The residential construction certificate program encompasses 32 weeks, divided into four eight-week sessions.
Schlarbaum has been in the field for 40 years and said most people in the trade are 55 and older, which eventually will lead to a shortage of construction workers. With a housing shortage across the nation, there is a huge demand for construction workers.
He explained it's one of the primary reasons why he pushes for Women in Construction Week because he wants to let women know the construction trade is a possibility for them.
"I think there was a long period of time that there were men who didn't think they could become nurses, but it's pretty common now," Schlarbaum said.
Justine Cruz, who is pursuing a degree in residential construction and is working on a house project on Fourth Street, talked to her adviser and learned the residential construction program requires students to build a house for their class grade.
In her second semester, Cruz attends a lecture for the first half of the week then spends the rest of class time working in the field.
The number of women working in the construction trade has steadily increased in recent years. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 11% of the construction workforce are women. The Institute for Women's Policy Research reported that between 2017 and 2018 the number of women working in construction increased by 17.6%.
"Personally, I love to break the stereotype," Cruz said. "I'm all for it. It is a male-dominated field, but that's OK because I'm at the top of the class. I read the material and I study, and I think I'm doing pretty good. When I come here, I just try to kick butt every day."
Cruz said she enjoys working in residential construction and finds it rewarding. She's been involved with the current Fourth Street project every day since August.
"They just gave us a concrete slab and said 'build on top of it,' " Cruz said.
While working through spring and winter breaks on the project, Cruz has realized additional opportunities.
"It's nice being resourceful," she said.
Mya Mejia is another student working on the house project and enjoys learning a little bit about everything. She's looking forward to working on house renovations in the future.
Clarissa Madrid helped her mother with a construction project on her home and wanted to learn how to complete a house project independently. This is her fourth semester constructing a residence.
Although she's pursuing a career path in behavioral health and psychology with the purpose of helping others, Madrid is working diligently to have residential construction be her second career. Madrid said she and her boyfriend have discussed buying land and coming up with inventive ways to generate income from housing projects.
"It allows me to be able to do everything that I want to do," Madrid said. "It inspired a lot more dreams. I've always wanted an old Victorian house that I could fix up myself. It gives me the foundation to actually do it, to actually achieve my goals."
Madrid said it is intimidating being the minority working in the field heavily dominated by men. Although heavy lifting is the most challenging aspect, she's been able to build up some muscle from the project.
"If there's a will, there's a way," she said.