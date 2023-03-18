mueller mccaa

Former Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller accepts an Association of Defense Communities Defense Community Champion Award from Mayor Clea McCaa at the Thursday, Feb. 23, City Council meeting.

 Submitted

Last week the Association of Defense Communities (ADC), together with Navy Federal Credit Union, recognized former Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller as a 2023 Defense Community Champion National Honoree at a conference in Washington D.C.

One of 17 individuals named as Defense Community Champions in 2023, Mueller was just one of three also awarded national honors. Mueller served 10 years as a council member and 12 as mayor before leaving office in December 2022.

