Col. Ben Skardon, a 1938 graduate of Clemson University, World War II POW, recipient of two Silver Stars and survivor of the Bataan Death March, walks with "Ben's Brigade" in the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on March 17, 2019. Skardon came to White Sands to walk in the march for the 12th time. He is 101 years old, and the only survivor of the actual death march to walk in the memorial march.
FORT HUACHUCA — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence’s 304th Military Intelligence Battalion and Noncommissioned Officer Academy will host the first Bataan Memorial Death March at Fort Huachuca on March 26.
“We are holding this event to honor the heroic service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II,” said Cpt. Daryl Brown, Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course instructor.
The 26.2-mile ruck event is open to the public, and free of charge. There are two divisions; a light division that has no weight requirement and a heavy division that requires participants to have a 35-pound rucksack.
Participants can compete in the event as individuals or as teams.
Pre-registration for the event is at Barnes Field House and Eifler Fitness Center through March 24. Packet pick-up is 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m., March 24-25 at Barnes Field House and 4-5:30 a.m., March 26 at Brown Parade Field.
“We encourage everyone to come out to the installation, get registered and join us for this monumental event,” said Brown.
Fort Huachuca is hosting this event locally to provide service members and civilians in Southern Arizona the opportunity to participate. The official Bataan Memorial Death March is held each year at White Sands, New Mexico, but has transitioned to a virtual event only.