After analyzing nearly 1,900 cities across the U.S., Fortune ranked Sierra Vista 25th on its list of 50 Best Places to Live for Families. The list highlights the best place to live in each state.

Fortune evaluated communities with a population of at least 20,000 residents, reviewing more than 200,000 unique data points across the following five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Fortune paid particular attention to multigenerational families and factors meeting their unique challenges, while also ensuring the top locations had relatively affordable home prices.

