After analyzing nearly 1,900 cities across the U.S., Fortune ranked Sierra Vista 25th on its list of 50 Best Places to Live for Families. The list highlights the best place to live in each state.
Fortune evaluated communities with a population of at least 20,000 residents, reviewing more than 200,000 unique data points across the following five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Fortune paid particular attention to multigenerational families and factors meeting their unique challenges, while also ensuring the top locations had relatively affordable home prices.
“Sierra Vista is a thriving community with a population of 43,000 that particularly appeals to families and lovers of the outdoors,” Fortune said.
In its write-up describing Sierra Vista, Fortune noted the median price for a single-family home in Sierra Vista is about 35% less than the median home sales price found across Arizona. It highlighted the many ways to enjoy natural beauty in Sierra Vista, noting the community’s reputation as the hummingbird capital of the U.S. Fortune also mentioned Sierra Vista’s proximity to many vineyards and how events like wine tours and the City’s Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival offer residents an opportunity to enjoy selections from the heart of Arizona’s wine country first-hand.
“We are thrilled to receive this national recognition of what our residents already know; Sierra Vista is one of the absolute best communities in the country to call home,” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa says. “We have a mix of big City amenities, small town charm, and outdoor adventures that offers families an extraordinary lifestyle paired with a cost of living that won’t break their budgets.”
