Cochise County resident Mike Dunn performs his unique style of poetry Saturday at The Gathering in Buena High School. Dunn is a frequent artist at the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering in Sierra Vista.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Emily Holmes of Rena Randall and the Due West Trio spends a little time tuning her instrument while backstage prior to the group’s performance Saturday in Sierra Vista.
Texas resident and accordionist Lori Beth Brooke croons and yodels during a stint Saturday at the Cowboy Poetry event.
Poet and musician Mike Moutoux makes his way through the halls of Buena High School as he heads for his next performing venue Saturday.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The Wall-Eyed Moles, featuring on harmonica Victor, aka Jeanne Cahill, entertain attendees in the Buena High School band room.
Marlene Bussma recites a poem harkening back to the days of her youth growing up in North Dakota.
Barry Ward sings to Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering attendees Saturday.