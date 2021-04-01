SIERRA VISTA — Car enthusiasts of all ages are sure to enjoy the return of Kars for Kids, an annual car show that raises money for the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club.
Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID, but the popular event is roaring back on Saturday.
“We have a new location for this year’s show,” said Joe Kraps, who co-chairs the annual event with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. “We’re urging the community to come out to the C-A-L Ranch and Hobby Lobby parking areas this Saturday and take a look at all the amazing cars, trucks and motorcycles on display.”
The show’s new location is much larger, allowing plenty of space for social distancing and more entries, Kraps said.
“In previous years, we had to turn folks away at 168 entries, but this year we have room for 225 vehicles, and I believe we’ll hit that number,” Kraps said. “This is a great family event. We have Jeff Davenport as our emcee, raffles, a live auction and different activities going on throughout the day.”
Space permitting, organizers will accept day-of-show entries at $35 each.
“Every year, the Kars for Kids car show is one of the Boys & Girls Club’s biggest fundraisers,” said Jay Hamwright, the club’s chief professional officer. “Money raised through this event allows us to keep our fees low and affordable for kids in the community. The club relies on donations and fundraisers to pay for the services we provide our members. Without the community, kids who depend on the club would potentially not have a safe place to go after school where they receive academic and emotional support.”
Hamwright extended a special “thank you” to all those who work together to make the show happen every year.
“I especially want to thank the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28, our fabulous board members, sponsors and all the participants that help make Kars for Kids a success.”
The show’s participants will be judging the entries, with the top 10 cars and trucks and top three motorcycles winning awards.
“The highest vote-getter in the car and truck category wins a best of show trophy,” Kraps said. “We also have a Kids Pick award, where kids get to vote for a favorite entry.”
Bidding for the event’s live auction, with about 20 quality items, starts at 2 p.m.
“We accept all major credit cards as payment for the live auction items,” Kraps said.
Following the live auction, awards will be presented to the show’s top winning entries.
The raffle drawing for a $1,000 prepaid Visa card will conclude the event.
“You must be there to win,” Kraps said.
In 2019, Kars for Kids raised more than $25,000 for the Boys & Girls Club, Kraps said.
“It’s a lot of fun and a great family event. So come and enjoy all the fabulous cars, trucks and motorcycles on display. As always, spectators are free of charge.”