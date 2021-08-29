SIERRA VISTA — Fasten your seatbelts for some cheeky, giggle-infested fun with the Sierra Vista Community Theatre’s latest show “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.”
“It’s not just bringing the actors to life, it’s bringing the stage to life,” said director Kirri Miller. “The fun thing about being a director is creating.”
The show circles around Bridget Charles, who stays with her grandmother Sylvia Charles for the summer in New York only to discover that her grandma is covertly running an illegal lingerie business from her apartment.
The show will run for three weeks on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-9 p.m. with Sunday matinees from 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth and can be purchased at svcommunitytheatre.org.
“This is a great date-night show for adults of any age,” said Suzanne Lusk, head of public relations for the theater. “Let’s just say that Grandma has gone to some pretty big extent to hide her business.”
Miller said she chose the play because of its farcical structure and the story’s center on a female lead.
“I enjoy directing comedies, and I wanted to challenge myself with a farce,” said Miller. “Farces have a lot more action, and it was a way to challenge myself. Also I wanted to direct it because why not have one of the female directors direct it? (With) farces, anything that can go wrong does go wrong.
“Some of the challenges were definitely the blocking of it with farces — it’s very fast paced. There’s lingerie that gets thrown around. It’s a challenge to keep everyone safe. How do we keep it clean enough but dirty enough to get the point across.”
The leading role will be played by Cate Thornton, who’s held lead roles in previous productions of “Steel Magnolias,” “Cemetery Club” and “Nunsense.” Thornton has also directed productions of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “Barefoot in the Park.”
Bridget, played by Makenzi Arons, has performed the roles of Lester Moore in “Boothill Graveyard Ghouls,” Roxy Blueballs in “Death Can Ruin Your Day,” and Glenda in “The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too.”
Lusk said the production does have some adult themes and audience discretion is advised.
“Children are allowed to come, but we’re considering it kinda PG-13,” she said.
Miller said she hopes the audience gets a good laugh from the performance and “to understand that vibrancy you have now, that vibrancy is still there when you get older. That sense of humor you had as a young adult is still there. Just because you get older doesn’t mean life gets boring. There’s so much more to life out there.”
The production is set to run through Sept. 12.