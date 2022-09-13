Chief Adam Thrasher of the Sierra Vista Police Department gives his remarks during the 9/11 National Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11. The three souls recognized were Terrence P. Farrell, Moira Ann Smith and Raymond J. Pfeifer.
Attendees view the local 9/11 memorial after the 9/11 National Day of Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station 3 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The memorial includes a steel I-beam from Ground Zero and 3,000 steel butterflies representing the lives lost on 9/11.
Marianne Gish Special to the Herald/Review
Brian Donahue performs "Amazing Grace" at the conclusion of the 9/11 National Day of Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station 3 on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Marianne Gish Special to the Herald/Review
Attendees applaud during the 9/11 National Day of Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station 3 on Sunday.
Marianne Gish Special to the Herald/Review
