Happy National Loving Day!
Amid the current national crisis focusing on race relations, it is completely appropriate that we recognize this celebration, held every June 12. National Loving Day commemorates the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision Loving vs. Virginia.
We can’t help but enjoy the irony of the name of this day and the reason we celebrate. The court decision struck down anti-miscegenation laws, which prohibited interracial marriage, in the sixteen states still enforcing the ban.
Arizona eliminated its anti-miscegenation law in 1962.
Mildred Jeter met Richard Loving when she was 11 and he was 18. Over the years, they began courting. In 1958, when Mildred turned 18, the couple married and returned to their hometown north of Richmond, Virginia. However, two weeks later, authorities arrested the couple. The couple did not realize the state viewed interracial marriage as illegal. The Lovings pleaded guilty, and to avoid jail time, they agreed to leave Virginia.
While living in Washington D.C., the Lovings started legal action by writing to Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. Kennedy referred the case to the American Civil Liberties Union. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in their favor, and the Lovings returned to their Virginia home, where they resided with their three children.
We’re also coming up on Juneteenth, held each year on June 19.
Many are familiar with this American holiday, which in past, non-pandemic, years, has been celebrated at Veterans’ Park in Sierra Vista and other locations in southeast Arizona.
Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas, the last state to leave the Confederacy at the end of the Civil War in April of that year.
Celebrations of the day date back to 1866. At first, these events involved church-centered community gatherings in Texas. It spread across the South and became more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s. Often the centerpiece was a food festival. A third stage was reached during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, when the focus became the story of struggle for postwar civil rights. The 1970s saw a fourth stage, which returned the focus to African American freedom and arts. By the 21st century, Juneteenth was celebrated in most major cities across the United States. Activists are pushing Congress to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday or special day of observance in 47 of the 50 states. The three states that do not recognize Juneteenth are Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
So, make some noise and let’s celebrate! We have to special days on the calendar that shouldn’t go unnoticed!
