SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department has filed new charges against 53-year-old Sierra Vista resident Leandro Guillen, including six counts of sexual assault and one count of molestation of a child, after investigating additional information received following his initial arrest on Friday, May 7.
Guillen was arrested on May 7 for six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which was announced in a press release on Monday, May 10. Since then, SVPD detectives have received calls from 10 different subjects saying they had been victimized by Guillen or knew someone who had been victimized by him. Based on these calls, detectives have identified at least five more potential victims.
Through their investigation into these new allegations, SVPD detectives filed additional charges against Guillen on Tuesday, May 17. He was charged with six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child, and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Guillen is being held in the Cochise County Jail without bond.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department