Herald/Review Media and Multimedia Marketing Specialist Branden Sanchez were big winners in the Arizona Newspaper Association 2022 Better Newspaper and Advertising contests.

The H/R placed first in General Excellence in Division 3 (circulation 3,501 to 10,000) and Sanchez, a member of the multimedia marketing team, was named Account Executive of the Year, a new category.

