Herald/Review Media and Multimedia Marketing Specialist Branden Sanchez were big winners in the Arizona Newspaper Association 2022 Better Newspaper and Advertising contests.
The H/R placed first in General Excellence in Division 3 (circulation 3,501 to 10,000) and Sanchez, a member of the multimedia marketing team, was named Account Executive of the Year, a new category.
The newspaper also took first-place awards for Best Use of Photography, Community Service/Journalistic Achievement, Best Newsletter and Best Podcast. The H/R took a second-place award for Best Newspaper Innovation and third-place awards for Page Design Excellence, Newspaper Website Online and Best Podcast. The newspaper also took first- and second-place awards for Best Multimedia Storytelling.
Reporter Lyda Longa won second place for Best News Story, a look at military suicide, and third place for Best Sustained Coverage or Series for stories on the situation at the Mexico-U.S. border. Longa's reporting was also recognized in the first-place Community Service category for her border coverage.
In the Excellence in Advertising category, Division 3, the Herald/Review took first-place awards for Best Ad Under a Half Page, Best Online Ad (animated), Best Newsletter/Eblast and Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section; second-place awards for Best Multimedia Ad Campaign and Best Advertising Video; and a third-place award for Best Online Ad (static).
Multimedia Marketing Manager Alycia McCloud and Multimedia Marketing Team members Melina Christopher, Tammy Dalton and Marithza Diaz contributed to the advertising award winners.
The accumulated points for the organizational awards are tallied to determine the winners of the general excellence and newspaper of the year categories. Herald/Review Media received the most points in its division to secure the first place finish.
The Arizona Daily Star of Tucson was named Arizona Newspaper of the Year. Angela Gervasi of the Nogales International, a member of the Herald/Review's parent company Wick Communications, was named Journalist of the Year and the Star's Kelly Presnell was named Photographer of the Year.
