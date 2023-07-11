Hiser

Chris Hiser

Sierra Vista Police Department Deputy Police Chief Chris Hiser has been selected to serve as SVPD’s next police chief effective Saturday, July 15.

A 20-year veteran of the department, Hiser worked his way through the ranks and held a variety of assignments with increasing responsibility over the years, including detective sergeant, patrol lieutenant and tactical unit commander. Recently, before becoming deputy police chief on May 22, Hiser served as the Administrative Services Division commander for six years and served as interim director of Southeastern Arizona Communications on two occasions.

