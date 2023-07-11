Sierra Vista Police Department Deputy Police Chief Chris Hiser has been selected to serve as SVPD’s next police chief effective Saturday, July 15.
A 20-year veteran of the department, Hiser worked his way through the ranks and held a variety of assignments with increasing responsibility over the years, including detective sergeant, patrol lieutenant and tactical unit commander. Recently, before becoming deputy police chief on May 22, Hiser served as the Administrative Services Division commander for six years and served as interim director of Southeastern Arizona Communications on two occasions.
Hiser replaces Adam Thrasher, who is retiring after more than 27 years of service with the department.
“I’m grateful to Chief Thrasher for the excellent job he did as chief and the many years he has spent serving our community with the Sierra Vista Police Department,” City Manager Chuck Potucek says. “I’m confident Chief Hiser will continue to lead our police force with the integrity and professionalism he has demonstrated throughout his career.”
Hiser co-founded the Cochise County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team in 2012. That team earned the Distinguished Service Coordination Award from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in 2016. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a graduate of the 269th session of the FBI National Academy.
“The mission of protecting and serving our community is a responsibility in which I take much pride," Hiser says. "I’m honored to lead the men and women of the Sierra Vista Police Department in pursuit of our mission. We will continue to build upon a foundation of professionalism, courage and integrity as we prepare for future challenges.”
Born and raised in Mesa, Hiser came to Sierra Vista when he got an early start in law enforcement as an Arizona Game and Fish Department officer assigned to Southeastern Arizona. He settled in the area with his wife and two sons.
“This is a great department and extraordinary community,” Hiser says. “I’m very fortunate to be part of both.”
