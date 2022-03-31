SIERRA VISTA — Former Sierra Vista Chief of Police David A. Santor, who led the department from 2002-06 and implemented SVPD’s first Field Training Officer program, was appointed Sierra Vista’s first city historian in 2009. The following year, he was elected president of the Sierra Vista Historical Society.
A resident of Sierra Vista since 1954 when he was 9 years old, Santor’s interest in local history began to develop shortly after he had been with SVPD. He currently is writing a book on what he refers to as the “darker side” of Sierra Vista’s history.
“I’ve actually lived much of the city’s early history,” he said. “I knew, or knew of, many of the folks who helped develop the town.”
The Herald/Review sat down with Santor for a series of questions and answers on Sierra Vista’s early history, including some unpleasant aspects ranging from misconduct to criminal activity on the part of some of the city’s founding fathers.
Herald/Review: You've had close to 40 years in law enforcement in Sierra Vista from patrol officer to chief of police, which kept you constantly busy even when you weren't on duty. What made you initially want to explore Sierra Vista’s early history with all that you had on your plate?
David Santor: Two things that aroused my interest in writing about local history were (1 A 1967 murder case (Sierra Vista’s first serial killer), and (2 The history of the police department itself. The murder case was pivotal for me even though it happened the year before I joined the police force. I believe it was the primary reason I entered law enforcement in the first place. I have written about this case, and it will be a chapter in the book I’m still working on. I also thought it important that the police department have some well-researched documentation on its early history. To that end, I wrote the "History of the Sierra Vista Police Department — The First 50 Years." As luck would have it, the end of SVPD’s first 50 years coincided nicely with the date of my retirement from the department in 2006. I have been called back many times to teach city and department history for the department’s annual Citizen Police Academy. One of my proudest achievements in the police department was the creation of the Citizen Police Academy. It is a 12-week program designed to improve understanding between the police and the citizens it serves. The academy has been up and running since 1998, and the only break I’m aware of was for COVID-19.
H/R: You are writing a book about the history of Sierra Vista, which is a relatively new city yet has a colorful and somewhat checkered background. When did you start this project and how has it been going?
DS: Being named city historian more or less obligated me to become very familiar with and document our community’s history. The book has been an on-again, off-again project for about 10 years. Writing history, or any nonfiction work, requires (if it’s done right) many, many hours, days, weeks, or even years of research and documentation. Unfortunately, some of what’s already out there about our city’s history is painfully lacking in these elements.
H/R: Were you somewhat surprised with what you have unearthed so far? Do you have a working title?
DS: I set some self-imposed and controlling guidelines I would adhere to in my approach to Sierra Vista history. One was to prove or refute some of the rumors and innuendos I had heard over the years regarding the not-so-pleasant aspects of our history. There were complaints of misconduct and even criminal activity on the part of some of our founding fathers. These allegations were primarily being made by "old-timers" I talked to, or in transcripts I read of interviews done by them.
H/R: Are they just allegations, or did you find that they were indeed based upon facts?
DS: I approached my writing with an open mind. I thought some of the rumors may be true, but I also thought that they had probably been embellished upon over the years. As my research continued, and to my surprise, the stories only went from bad to worse with evidence of racism, profiteering and various illegalities popping up like weeds in a garden. As a result, the basic focus of the book evolved into a look at the darker side of Sierra Vista’s history; so much so in fact that the working title of the book at this point is "Race, Place, Culture and Crime In Fry/Sierra Vista, Arizona. It Used To Be Like This — Now It’s Not Like That."
H/R: Writing a book, especially one steeped in historical facts and sometimes rumors or untruths, is never a simple project. How goes the battle?
DS: Progress on the book is going well. I have three chapters that I am currently reviewing and revising. After that I have two major problems. (1 Producing an index. A history book without an index has been compared to a ship without a rudder. And (2 Finding a publisher.
H/R: You were appointed city historian in 2009 and then elected as president of the city’s historical society. How did both of these things come about?
DS: The late Tom Shupert (then the president of the Sierra Vista Historical Society) and I met one day when he stopped in to see me at my office in the police department. I was chief of police at that time and nearing retirement. Tom said he had heard of my interest in local history and first encouraged me to seek membership on a city commission which dealt with antiquities among other things. As a city employee I could not participate in the commission, but that didn’t dissuade Tom from pursuing what looked like his mission to get me involved in local history. In particular, Tom was interested in recruiting me for a historic plaque project that was just getting off the ground with the historical society. Tom’s insistence that I join the historical society resulted in many years of societal membership, which included serving as chairman of the plaque program and even as the society’s president for two years. Tom Shupert was also instrumental in having me formally named the city of Sierra Vista’s first historian at a city council meeting March 3, 2009.