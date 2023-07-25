SIERRA VISTA — Developer Castle & Cooke — the largest private landowner in Cochise County — began specific planning work needed to break ground on the nearly 2,000-acre Tribute neighborhood development more than a decade ago.
After work sessions and meetings of the Sierra Vista Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, the master plan for Tribute was approved in 2006.
Originally, Castle & Cooke was going to start by developing a planned commercial town center on State Route 92 off St. Andrews Drive. Instead, the company began looking at building enough infrastructure to reach the nearest medium-density residential parcel to that access point.
A controversial annexation process to incorporate the planned development was eventually approved by voters and gave the city major input in the planning process.
“We took a very, very deliberate approach to this,” City Manager Chuck Potuckek told the Herald/Review in 2010. “Castle & Cooke has been very cooperative and worked very hard on it.”
The 2006 master plan included a variety of amenities and also water conservation options that went beyond city code that included about 17 neighborhood parks, miles of multi-use pathways and a man-made wash that would serve as a linear park extending through most of the development.
Also included in the plan were potential sites for two schools, including a high school, and a site for a city complex. The number of residential units was capped at 6,959 because of the city’s sewer capacity.
But then the project stalled following a lawsuit that pitted the development against two environmentalists and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which tried to stop the project, saying homes would adversely impact the flow of the San Pedro River by draining aquifers.
However, a 2018 ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court found in favor of Castle and Cooke.
Effectively, judges ruled that economic development on private land in Arizona doesn’t have to wait for a ruling on whether federal agencies have rights to a certain allocation of water in determining whether a developer can obtain a 100-year adequacy permit, which is required by state to assure homeowners will have enough water when they build their homes.
The ruling removed a major obstacle that had stopped the Tribute subdivision and a commercial-planned development.
The Herald/Review sat down with Rick Coffman, senior vice-president of Castle & Cooke, to see how Tribute and the company’s newest development, Independence Village, are progressing.
Herald/Review: Your newest subdivision, Independence Village, is a part of the larger Tribute development. How many acres are there in the Tribute Development, and how many homes are planned?
Rick Coffman: Tribute consists of 1,907 acres, and under the Specific Plan, is allowed up to 6,959 units. We actually anticipate that there will be fewer.
H/R: How many acres make up the Independence Village development?
RC: Independence Village is approximately 106 acres and when fully built out, will consist of 376 homes. For comparison's sake, this is about half the size of all of Canyon De Flores. It will feature three different lot sizes.
H/R: How many acres in the Tribute development are designated for residential development, and how many acres are designated for commercial use?
RC: Residential land is 1,391 acres, including low, medium and higher density. There are 114 acres of commercial and 106 acres designated “mixed use,” allowing a mixture of residential and commercial. In addition, 218 acres are set aside for open space/
H/R: Are there immediate plans for any of the commercial acreage to be developed?
RC: Not imminent, but we anticipate some commercial development soon, once residential is begun.
H/R: As the the first subdivision to be developed in Tribute, how are utilities being brought to Independence Village?
RC: All utilities are adjacent to Tribute and will be extended to Independence as part of the initial development.
H/R: How will drainage be handled both on-site and off-site?
RC: There is an overall drainage plan that was approved with the Specific Plan, and we are designing the beginning of that now.
H/R: What is your target new home/lot sales price range?
RC: Prices will range from $300,000 to $550,000.
H/R: There are different home setbacks in the Independence Village. What about for garage setbacks?
RC: All lots have sufficient depth to provide for cars parked in driveways without encroaching on the sidewalk.
H/R: Has a certificate of 100-year water adequacy been issued for the Tribute development in its entirety, or just the Independence Village subdivision?
RC: Pueblo Del Sol Water Co., which provides water for most of Tribute, has been issued a 100-year water adequacy designation to service all the land with its certificated area. In addition, in a 2018 decision, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld this designation.
H/R: How will access to the new subdivision be handled, from the first phase through the final phases/build out?
RC: Access initially will be from St. Andrews Drive, which will be extended eastwards from Highway 92 a little over a half mile to the entrance to Independence. As the community develops, it will connect to Buffalo Soldier Trail, Greenbrier Road, Avenida Cochise, Avenida Del Sol, Snyder and Colonia De Salud. In other words, it will fill in the southeast portion of the city.
H/R: How is the American Leadership Academy development a part of Independence Village?
RC: While not a part of Independence, it is immediately adjacent. It is being built on land originally planned for higher density residential.
H/R: Will there be a neighborhood park developed within the subdivision?
RC: Yes, approximately 3.5 acres, similar to Chaparral Village Park.
H/R: Will the park dedicate to the city of Sierra Vista for inclusion into their total park system and maintenance plan?
RC: Yes. In addition we will dedicate approximately 30 acres to be developed for a public park across from Independence.