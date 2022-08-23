Purchase Access

HUACHUCA CITY — Frustrations about Huachuca City’s sign codes, a need for better communication between businesses and town officials and making town codes more understandable are issues that resonated the evening of Aug. 18 during a Huachuca City town hall.

Organized by Huachuca City in an effort to gather information from current and potential business owners about what the town is doing right and where there could be improvements, the forum was spearheaded by Mayor Johann Wallace.

