HUACHUCA CITY — Frustrations about Huachuca City’s sign codes, a need for better communication between businesses and town officials and making town codes more understandable are issues that resonated the evening of Aug. 18 during a Huachuca City town hall.
Organized by Huachuca City in an effort to gather information from current and potential business owners about what the town is doing right and where there could be improvements, the forum was spearheaded by Mayor Johann Wallace.
Thirty people attended the town hall, with participation from Cox Communications, Military Brothers Moving, Southwest Motor Services, Southwest Towing, Pro Dent Repair and two home-based businesses.
Designed as an open forum, the meeting focused on gathering input from business owners so town officials could determine where they might make changes that would help draw new businesses into Huachuca City.
“The whole intent of this meeting is to talk about the town of Huachuca City and what we could be doing better from a business perspective,” Wallace said at the start of the meeting.
Wallace explained that he wanted feedback from business owners regarding what the town is doing well and what it could be doing to improve.
“I care more about the bad than the good just because we need to fix the bad,” Wallace said. “We can’t fix something if we don’t know it’s broken, so tell us if something is broken.”
Kevin Hoey, who introduced himself as a veteran and owner of Military Brothers Moving, spoke about problems he encountered when attempting to put up a sign that announced his business when it opened.
He also expressed frustrations with the town codes.
“It feels like codes are more strict in Huachuca City than any other place I’ve been,” he said. “It feels like I have to find a way to skate around the codes … like my freedoms are controlled by regulations that are sometimes enforced, and sometimes not.”
Inconsistencies in how codes are enforced came up in other scenarios as well.
Hoey noted it’s difficult to open a new business while hitting roadblocks with codes and compliance issues. He also wanted to know what amenities Huachuca City has in place that would attract potential businesses.
While Wallace admitted the town’s amenities are limited, he was also quick to point out that Cox Communications is planning to expand its high-speed internet service to Huachuca City.
Steve Huffman, government and regulatory affairs manager for Cox Communications, talked about services Cox is bringing to Huachuca City, Hereford and Douglas as the company expands its rural reach.
“Huachuca City is a project that we are funding ourselves, so we’re not relying on any sort of federal government grant,” he said. “We made the decision to invest our own money and resources into your community because we think that’s important.”
Cox began its initial engineering and permitting for expansion to Huachuca City and is projecting the project's completion by the end of the year, something Wallace said is exciting news and a welcome addition for the community.
“In today’s day and age, the internet is a vital piece for any sort of business, whether it’s home based, or whether it’s brick and mortar,” he said. “Families, students and businesses in Huachuca City will all benefit from the improved broadband service that will be available through this network expansion in our community.”
While Cox's broadband announcement is good news, Wallace said the town has done a poor job of marketing itself, which is something the administrative team and council will be addressing.
“We need to work on our marketing," he said. "We need to talk about what the town has and what it can offer.”
Troy Langbehn, owner of Pro Dent Relief, said he had a challenge in getting his business license and faced roadblocks in setting up his business sign.
“If it hadn’t been for the manager stopping by and talking to me, I probably would not have the business license today … my sign could have been up three months ago if I had known (what was required),” Langbehn said.
Councilwoman Deb Trate suggested compiling a pamphlet outlining the town’s requirements for establishing new businesses, to include sign codes, enforcement policies, inspections, etc.
“Our code needs to be understandable, easy to follow, easy to implement and easy to enforce,” Wallace said after listening to multiple complaints. “If a layman cannot understand it, then it’s wrong and we need to fix that.”
Inconsistencies in how the town code is enforced is another issue that came up, and something town officials will be addressing.
“Literally, we’re doing a full overhaul of our code to make it right,” Wallace said.
Councilwoman Cynthia Butterworth said she was glad for the opportunity to hear from businesses and hoped the forum would help open the communication between council, staff and business owners.
“There are so many things that need to be done and it feels like you’re pushing through red tape,” she said. “I like this open communication.”
Meanwhile, Wallace wants to go through the town codes, make changes where needed and bring the revisions before business owners for their input. He also plans to hold more town halls.
“If we’re doing something wrong and you’re being impacted by it as a business owner, then it’s going to impact, affect and hurt somebody else,” he said. “We don’t want that. We need to be very forthcoming, very open and very welcoming to anybody who wants to set up a business here. We need to make the process as streamlined as possible.”