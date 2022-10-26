Veteran Bobby Widhalm wears his older brother’s World War II uniform as he stands next to an Uncle Sam mailbox adornment at his Hereford home recently. Widham will march with the Uncle Sam likeness during this year’s annual Veterans Day Parade in Sierra Vista.
HEREFORD — Renowned as the birthplace of Mark Twain as well as its tornadoes, the Show Me State is as proud as a peacock when it comes to iconic landmarks like its 630-foot stainless steel Gateway Arch vaulting into the St. Louis skyline.
But Missouri native and Hereford resident Bobby Widhalm begs to differ on bragging rights over another landmark, a piece of memorabilia that still brings tears to his eyes.
It might not have the heft nor the distinction as the Gateway Arch, but Widhalm’s 4-foot replica of his father’s 82-year-old Uncle Sam red-and-white mailbox holder is as quintessential as any slice of folk art slowly vanishing from the American landscape.
Once the pride of tiny Indian Grove, Missouri, the Uncle Sam mailbox holder his dad made out of pine in 1942 was something of a beacon to the surrounding agricultural community, where Widhalm’s father farmed soybeans, corn and hay. Even after his death in 1987 and until the farm sold last year, the mailbox stood strong and unweathered, an unwavering landmark that endured through the tough Missouri winters, tornadoes and blistering summers.
“Not a mark on it, and the thing never rotted or ever peeled through all that crazy weather,” said , a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, who now volunteers for the Arizona Rangers. “After all this time, I felt I really needed to honor my dad. He would have gotten a kick out of this.”
For Widhalm, paying tribute to his carpenter/father meant rebuilding the statue with the same detail his dad used, replicating every precise characteristic of Uncle Sam’s goatee, facial expression, even the placement of his hands.
“I’m not a carpenter by any means, but I worked with a friend of mine, and we used photographs to try to get everything as perfect as we could,” he said. “I still tear up thinking about my father even though he passed long ago. I hated to see old Sam go when the farm sold. So this is my way of remembering my dad.”
It’s also about paying tribute and honoring his country that Widhalm served for 22 years. He plans to carry his Uncle Sam mailbox holder wearing his late brother’s World War II U.S. Army uniform in Sierra Vista’s Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade.
And after that?
“I might just use it for my own mailbox, but first I’m going to take it to Fort Huachuca and see if they want to display it in the fort’s museum,” he said. “I’ve never seen another one like this before, and as far as I know, it may be the only one of its kind in the country. I’m pretty pleased that I got this built to look just like the one dad had.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone