SIERRA VISTA — Mayor Rick Mueller issued a statement on the city's Facebook page last week addressing how social media posts implying candidate endorsements had been brought to his attention.
"The city of Sierra Vista, its departments, and on-duty employees, cannot, by law, endorse any candidate for any political office. I would like to stress that the city of Sierra Vista staff always maintains a neutral position in political campaigns and the city as an organization does not endorse any particular candidate or party."
The controversy began after a series of posts online.
On Sept. 5, mayoral candidate Clea McCaa posted a photo on Facebook delivering snacks and treats to city firefighters. Several members can be seen in the photo wearing city uniforms.
A day later, the Professional Firefighters of Sierra Vista L4492, a trade organization made up of members of the Sierra Vista Fire Department, posted a photo on its Facebook page stating its endorsement for McCaa.
McCaa said it was his understanding that city officials don't endorse candidates, but it was the professional firefighters union that endorsed him as a candidate.
"If I got any of them in trouble, I was very apologetic to the individuals in the picture with me," he said. "It was never meant to let people think that city workers endorsed me. That was never my intention."
Mueller spoke with the Herald/Review after issuing the statement and said he sent the same message to all seven candidates running for mayor and council. L4492 is made up of retired fire chiefs along with new firefighters and Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services personnel. The organization considers itself a union, however the mayor said the city of Sierra Vista does not recognize unions.
"You can understand the issue if we have a police chief come out and say I support candidate A," Mueller said. "The fire department can say I support candidate B and the public works department would say I support candidate C. Obviously then in the office we're going to have management problems with not only personnel, but with people in key leadership if it's that way. That's the reason it's in the law."
However, Mueller said that a city employee can act as a citizen, voting and contributing, but can't represent themselves as an official from the city.
"It's relatively minor," Mueller said. "But it's enough to let people in the campaign know they don't want to go over the line."
According to the city of Sierra Vista's Section 12 of the City’s Personnel Rules & Regulations, city employees are not permitted to engage in political activities while on duty, while in uniform or at the public expense. As defined in the PP&Rs, political activities include engaging in activities to advocate for the election or defeat of a candidate. The rule does not address off-duty, out of uniform conduct.
Arizona Revised Statute §41-752 prohibits public employees from engaging in political activity “while on duty, while in uniform or at public expense. The language in the PP&Rs and the statute is identical.
"Government officials should not be supporting anybody because it gives the wrong flavor, and it could be negative, too," mayoral candidate Steve Conroy said.
"To make it public I think is kind of the wrong approach," he said. "I don't have a problem with someone doing that. I just don't think it's kosher."
Conroy explained that certain sectors of government, like police or border patrol, are going to support a candidate that is working to fix the issues they see occurring in their line of work.
Current mayor pro tem and mayoral candidate Rachel Gray also spoke to the Herald/Review about the issue.
"When candidates go into city employees workplaces while they are on the clock or are on duty and ask to take pictures with them and then those pictures are posted on their campaign page implying endorsement, it puts the employees in a really awkward situation," Gray said. "And it's totally unfair to them."
Gray said her personal philosophy is that she doesn't ask city employees to sign her petitions or pose for photos.
"Our staff is going to have to work with whomever is elected, regardless if they personally agree with it or not," she said.
McCaa said he was going out on Labor Day as a private citizen to thank firefighters for serving the community of Sierra Vista by delivering them cookies and ice cream.
"There was nothing political about it," McCaa said. "I guess in their view, because I'm running for office, it automatically became political. I was a private citizen delivering them cookies and ice cream to thank them for their services."
The Professional Firefighters of Sierra Vista L4492 has been a labor group since 2005, is chartered under the International Association of Fire Fighters and is affiliated with the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.
Chris Klasen has been the organization's president for nine years.
"The professional firefighters of Sierra Vista stand by their endorsements and support all of their candidates," he said.
"We as a union, this is a very regular practice throughout the state to endorse political candidates that align with the same principles as the labor organizations, as us professional firefighters of Sierra Vista."