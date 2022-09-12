mccaa

A photo posted by mayoral candidate Clea McCaa and shared by a local firefighters union prompted a statement from Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller regarding city employees and implied political endorsements.

 

SIERRA VISTA — Mayor Rick Mueller issued a statement on the city's Facebook page last week addressing how social media posts implying candidate endorsements had been brought to his attention.

"The city of Sierra Vista, its departments, and on-duty employees, cannot, by law, endorse any candidate for any political office. I would like to stress that the city of Sierra Vista staff always maintains a neutral position in political campaigns and the city as an organization does not endorse any particular candidate or party."

