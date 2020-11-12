Nastassia Paris talks about the first job she has ever had — which happens to be the one she has now.
Paris has had an exemplary career history. She’s never been terminated and never resigned. It’s been a good run with the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Paris is from the island of Jamaica and moved to the states when she was 8 years old.
“Sometimes my accent pops up,” she says. “People don’t know that I’m from Jamaica until I say certain words. When I’m on the radio sometimes they’ll say, ‘10-9?’ (repeat last transmission).”
The five-year patrol officer veteran said, “Before becoming an officer I was a stay-at-home mom with four kids. I came to Sierra Vista because this was my husband’s next duty station in the Army. I thought it would be an awesome way to get into the community. I always wanted to be a police officer. To give back and help the community in any way possible.”
Paris says being a police officer is an amazing job to have. She talks about how shy and introverted she was prior to being hired by the SVPD. She mentions how difficult it was to talk to anyone.
“This job opened me up,” she says. “I like to make contact with people just to make sure they’re OK. Just to make sure their welfare is good.
“I love to make traffic stops in this job. I get to meet new people every day, not necessarily to give them citations, but just to let them know that they did commit a violation or just to talk to them and give them a heads-up for the next time to not do it again.
“This job is fun. Getting dressed up every day, going out and knowing you’re possibly going to save someone’s life, or just talk to someone to make them feel better about whatever is going on in their life. The exciting part of this job is the unexpected, you never know what’s going to happen or what call you’re going to. I like unexpected things, that’s why I love this job.”
When speaking about her earliest desire to have a career in law enforcement, Paris mentions job fairs she attended when in high school. She even considered being a military police officer.
Paris decided to go to college instead and received a degree in criminal justice. She met her future husband during her college days and the couple married and began a family.
During that time they moved to the Sierra Vista area.
“I saw this great opportunity to be a part of the Sierra Vista Police Department and it has been a great fit for myself and my family,” Paris said.