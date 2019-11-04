The City of Sierra Vista will host two public open house meetings on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to introduce an improvement project on Fry Boulevard in the City's historic West End District.
Both meetings will be held at the Sierra Suites Hotel, 391 E. Fry Blvd., in Sierra Vista. The first meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can drop in at any time during the meetings.
The city is working to redesign the section of West Fry Boulevard between South Carmichael Avenue and North Garden Avenue using the "Complete Streets" approach. This approach will make the section of road one that accommodates bicycles and pedestrians in addition to automobiles and provides public-friendly amenities to enhance the business district.
Project team members will share introductory ideas for improving the area and ask the public to share their thoughts about potential design elements intended to revitalize the West End. This project is fully funded by state and federal dollars that are being provided via the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization. It is being administered locally, under the oversight of the City of Sierra Vista.
The Fry Boulevard improvements are part of the city council-approved West Fry Boulevard/North Garden Avenue Redevelopment Project that moves forward the redevelopment vision and desire for a town center laid out by local residents in the Vista 2030: General Plan, which was adopted by council and ratified by Sierra Vista voters in 2014.
Representatives of the city and planning team will be on hand to share information about the improvement project, answer questions, and take public comments that will be considered in the final design of this redevelopment effort.
Submitted by Judy Hector, City of Sierra Vista marketing and communications manager