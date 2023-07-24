SIERRA VISTA — Whether felony charges will be filed against the owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed an elderly Sierra Vista woman while walking her dog and left a neighbor in critical condition last month may depend on a Sierra Vista Police Department detective's investigative report that will soon land on the Cochise County Attorney's desk.
Helene Jackson and her dog were mauled to death when police said she was walking in an alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte June 23. A pit bull allegedly leaped over its owner's cinderblock wall and went after her, leaving her with multiple injuries from bites to her face, neck and limbs.
She was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where she died that evening. Her dog also was killed by the same pit bull in the alley.
A neighbor was attacked by a second pit bull that belonged to the same owner when he tried to aid Jackson while she was being mauled. He was airlifted to Tucson’s Banner Medical in serious condition.
SVPD officers who responded to the alley after the attacks shot and killed both pit bulls.
The fatal attack, which made headlines around the country, has been under investigation since late June. Detectives have interviewed neighbors, the pets' owner and others who were near the alley when the attacks occurred.
While each state's statutes vary when it comes to dog attacks, Arizona law holds dog owners — and their insurance companies — accountable for their dog when it attacks or bites, covering the costs of any damage that resulted from the dog's attack.
But when it comes to severe injury or death from a dog attack, it's a whole different matter.
Enacted in 2011, Arizona statute 13-1208 penalizes owners of aggressive dogs that not only attack pets; House Bill 2137 also increased penalties for owners of dogs that attack people.
The felony statute requires proving the owner of the dog "knows or has reason to know" the dog "has a history of biting or a propensity to cause injury" without provocation and attacks and seriously injures a person "without provocation" ... and "bites, inflicts physical injury on or attacks a human being while at large is guilty of a class 5 felony."
A class five felony holds a standard presumptive sentence of 1.5 years in prison with an aggravated sentence of 2.5 years.
Additionally, the same statute also says an individual who intentionally causes or instructs a dog to bite, inflict, or cause serious physical injury on them or another human being is guilty of a class 3 felony.
One of the more serious types of felony crimes in Arizona, a class 3 felony carries a minimum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. However, prison time can increase to 25 years for a defendant with multiple prior felony convictions.
Another statute, AZ 11-1026, says a victim can hold the dog’s owner liable if attacked in a public setting or on private property.
Unlike many states, Arizona does not follow the “one free bite” policy, where an owner may not be held liable for damages the first time his dog bites someone.
Several states have gone further and have enacted tougher laws when it comes to fatalities from dog attacks.
In extreme cases in Louisiana, an owner can be charged with negligent homicide when a dog kills someone because the owner's failure to control the animal was reckless or criminally negligent.
In Michigan, if a dog that's been declared dangerous is found at-large or injures someone, the owner will be guilty of a misdemeanor. However, it'll be upgraded to a felony if the injury is serious — or involuntary manslaughter — if the dog kills someone.
Even when dogs haven't been declared dangerous, their owners can face criminal charges if their animals attack someone. In Washington state, an owner of a dog that aggressively attacks someone and causes serious injury or death can be charged with a felony.
In a California case that made national headlines several years ago, a San Francisco woman was initially convicted of negligent homicide and second-degree murder after her huge Presa Canario dogs attacked and killed a woman in the hallway of their apartment building. Evidence showed the dogs had a history of threatening people and that the owner had trouble controlling them.
Although the California Supreme Court eventually overturned the murder conviction, the owner didn't appeal her conviction for negligent homicide.
Seven years ago in Sierra Vista, a woman who was attacked by a dog while walking her dog near east Sagebrush Road and south Santa Aurelia Avenue took matters into her own hands.
She filed a lawsuit against the owner of the animal that attacked her and her dog, seeking damages for injuries to her arms and hands and her dog’s veterinarian bills. She also sought payment for future medical expenses, pain and suffering and legal costs.
