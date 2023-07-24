SIERRA VISTA — Whether felony charges will be filed against the owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed an elderly Sierra Vista woman while walking her dog and left a neighbor in critical condition last month may depend on a Sierra Vista Police Department detective's investigative report that will soon land on the Cochise County Attorney's desk.

Helene Jackson and her dog were mauled to death when police said she was walking in an alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte June 23. A pit bull allegedly leaped over its owner's cinderblock wall and went after her, leaving her with multiple injuries from bites to her face, neck and limbs.

