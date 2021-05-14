SIERRA VISTA — It’s official: city officials rejoice in the State Legislature and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey passing legislation to officially name Sierra Vista “The Hummingbird Capital of Arizona.”
“Sierra Vista has been known as the Hummingbird Capital for several years and we’re proud to receive an official state designation by Gov. Ducey,” said Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller in an email. “One of Sierra Vista’s tourism marketing pillars is bird watching and we have been marketing to this visitor segment for many, many years.
“Having this title gives credibility to the claim and supports the birding activities, to include the hummingbird banding study conducted by the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Southwest Wings birding festival, which is the Southwest’s oldest birding event. We expect that having this designation will attract more tourists and increase the number of visitors to Sierra Vista.”
“It feels wonderful,” said former Sierra Vista city council member Gwen Calhoun, who made the initial proposal for the title to the council last summer. “I really need to say though, that (Arizona Rep.) Gail Griffin took this to the Legislature. This was her second time making the effort to get it passed. She did something called a ‘strike everything’ piece of legislation in order to get this through.
“Judy Hector, our public information officer, really helped gather the information that we needed in order to pass that on to Gail. The rest is wonderful history.”
Calhoun served on the city council for 10 years before retiring in December.
“Ever since I came to Sierra Vista, it’s been called the ‘hummingbird capital of the U.S,’ said Calhoun, who’s lived in the city since 1971. “Judy was even telling us, ‘cause she travels a bit to promote the city, she said people all over the state really see us as the ‘hummingbird capital,’ so I said ‘well, let’s make it official.’ “
Calhoun and city council member Carolyn Umphrey said the council passed the proclamation to make the title official at the city level on Dec. 10.
“We still are so excited, and it’s a reason to celebrate having it be made official at the state level,” said Umphrey.
Umphrey said the city is likely going to get more visibility and visitors through the title.
“For years, Sierra Vista has used that, at the time, self-imposed title of ‘hummingbird capital of the U.S.’ for marketing purposes,” said Umphrey. “But it being recognized at the state level, even though it was changed at the state level to say ‘hummingbird capital of Arizona,’ just to have that official recognition, that does a lot for us in terms of how Google keywords searches come up.”
Ducey said in his May 12 press release, “Our local, national and international bird-watching communities have had the opportunity to observe some of this beautiful wildlife in Sierra Vista, where countless hummingbirds and other species make their way every year ... Rep. Griffin’s legislation celebrates this exciting fact, and adds another reason to why Arizona is the best state in the country to visit and live.”
The press release also mentioned the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, owned by the nonprofit Nature Conservancy, as the specific area coined with the title.
Peter Leiterman, manager of the preserve, said in an email, “The Nature Conservancy’s Ramsey Canyon Preserve was very pleased that the Legislature and Gov. Ducey were able to provide this designation to Sierra Vista.
“Many organizations, agencies and residents of the area work tirelessly to protect and to conserve the natural resources and beauty of our part of the state, and they should all be proud of receiving the designation.”
Leiterman says visitors at the preserve can view as many as eight species of hummingbirds at any given time, with that number increasing depending on the area and time of year.
“Collectively up to 14 species can be seen in the area depending on what habitat type or elevation you may be in,” he said. “The diversity of the ecology of the region is one of the things that make the Sierra Vista area such a special place.
“The title certainly has the prospect of having a significant positive impact on the local/regional economy by bringing more visitors to the area to visit the abundant preserves, forests, parks and conservation areas available to the public.”