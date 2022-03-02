SIERRA VISTA — Filmmakers, grab your cameras, lights, props and creativity. The annual Sierra Vista 48 Hour Film Competition is back.
The Herald/Review sat down with Buena High School film and TV instructor Tim Ingold to get the scoop on this year's event — a highlight for many filmmakers eager to show off their skills since 2019.
Herald/Review: How will the competition commence from beginning to end?
Tim Ingold: The competition opened up for registration I want to say mid-January. Thankfully, all of our registration is happening all online. So teams will go to our website, fill out a form, and they can also pay for the registration fee ($20 per team) online also.
The teams are really any size they want. If a person wanted to sign up by themselves and try to make a movie by themselves, they could. But really, it’s a team captain signing up and gathering as many people as he or she can, and then, they’ll start on March 4.
So 4 p.m. on March 4 (at Buena High School), we have a kickoff meeting where I kinda go over the rules and the expectations — but then, the thing everyone really wants to know is "what are the required elements?" So, we’ll have a required line of dialogue, a required character and a required prop. Those will be determined the day of, and those are released at that time.
So after everyone has their information, they depart and they have two days — 48 hours — to turn back in a film. They’ll upload a finished video file to Google Drive. So that’s Sunday (Mach 6) 4 p.m., when everything has to be turned in. At that time, I have the judges coming here to the school after, where they’ll meet and go over all the films. And they judge every film with a predetermined rubric. And the rubric is not secretive, it will be shared with the teams too …
The screening starts at 7 p.m. at the Uptown 3 Theater. Everyone in the community is welcome to come. We will screen all the entries that were entered. After we screen all the movies, that’s when we start our awards ceremony.
H/R: With last year being the first to have the open division — which is for adults and youth, separate from the student division competition — why are you continuing to provide that option for competitors this year?
TI: It’s really important to give students a chance to compete for a prize. It kinda works in two ways: One, it helps the students know that they don’t have to compete against professionals, (they) know that they’re competing against their peers in the student division ...
When you as an adult — a college film student — you’re making this movie and you have tons more experience and you’re making something that’s clearly way better than the rest of your competitors, it’s almost like "why am I competing in this thing?" So by creating these different divisions, it makes it a level playing ground, and also, I think it encourages better competition.
H/R: Can you speak to the salience of this event for local filmmakers and artists? Why is it important to provide this opportunity for the community?
TI: One way is to say that people who’ve gone through different types of film production class, or maybe even something at the college or they attended something somewhere else — so they have some sort of background on it — they kinda enjoy the process, so there’s an interest there.
But what’s the drive to go out and make something other than that inner desire? But it’s hard to push through that. So there’s the people who have some kind of experience — and nowadays — everyone is a filmmaker to some degree, ‘cause everyone is shooting stuff and posting it online. So, there’s a vast potential interest.
But what’s so great about a 48-hour competition is that difficult process that it takes to push through — to make a film — the parts that people enjoy about filmmaking are usually brainstorming the idea originally and watching it at the end. And sometimes, production can be fun. But man, it’s stressful. Everything between is super hard and it’s so hard to push through that.
But what’s great about a 48-hour film competition is that difficulty, pain and sorrow. It forces people to make a movie quickly, so that you get the joy of watching the finished product on the big screen. I would say most of us need little pushes like that. So I like this competition for that.