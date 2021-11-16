Motorists traveling through the Fry Boulevard and Garden Avenue Improvement Project work zone in the West End will be able to make left hand turns to and from Fry starting Wednesday, Nov. 17, as new traffic control changes take effect.
Motorists traveling through the construction zone along Fry between Carmichael and Garden avenues saw crews removing old paint stripe Tuesday in preparation for the change. Starting Wednesday, this section of Fry Boulevard will function as a two-lane roadway with no turn lanes, which will make it easier to access area businesses as drivers will be able to make left hand turns both onto Fry and off Fry.
Localized traffic control measures will be required in the future when crews construct planned medians at several locations and when they install a traffic signal at Fry’s intersection with Carmichael Avenue. The schedule of work and related closures is subject to change based on weather conditions, material availability and other factors.
The city encourages residents to support businesses in the area throughout construction and crews will continue to maintain access to all businesses. Drivers are urged to heed all traffic control indicators, watch for workers and drive with additional care in the work zone, especially when making turns.