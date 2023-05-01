The celebration at the Legacy Foundation included several raffles. From left, Susan Richards, Legacy data clerk; Sharon Reynolds, chairman of the Finance Committee; Margaret Hepburn, RN, MS, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Legacy CEO; and Becky Smyth, MSN RN, faith community nurse and grants manager, gave away gift bags and prizes.
Shi Martin, Seama Riffle, and Amanda Riley with SEAGO Area Agency on Aging helped Legacy celebrate.
SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to putting on an anniversary celebration, the Legacy Foundation of Southeastern Arizona really knows how to throw a party.
Especially one for the entire community to join in celebrating 10 years since it began helping nonprofit organizations in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. The private, philanthropic foundation has put out nearly $20 million in its mission to promote health and community wellness throughout Southeast Arizona.
That alone was good enough reason to throw one heck of an open house party Monday at its office on El Calle Real. Catered by Bisbee’s Roka Cafe that served a host of appetizers, platters of cookies from Sweet Peony, along with bouquets from Prairie Floral and balloons from Sierra Vista Flowers, it was a gala event.
There were even hourly raffle drawings for gasoline and restaurant cards and gift baskets.
Three nonprofits that attended Monday's open house — Dancing On, Arizona@Work and the Bisbee Holistic Wellness Center — were randomly selected from a drawing and received a $1,000 voucher to be used for the education of their choice.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years already,” said CEO Margaret Hepburn. “It feels like we started this yesterday.”
Crowds of community well-wishers filled the Legacy headquarters from noon to 6 p.m., touting an organization that continues to look for ways to fund new projects, like the proposed events retreat center planned for an empty lot behind the Legacy’s office that’s expected to break ground in late fall.
Planned to accommodate about 150 people, Legacy’s Events Center will house a meeting room and large lobby, a dance floor with a raised platform, along with a catering and a prep kitchen. Still in the planning phases, Hepburn said it’s expected to be completed sometime in 2025.
Behind her leadership and a legion of community volunteers and people like Lanny Kope, Bruce Dockter, Ron Wagner, Joanna Michelich, Brian Barkdall and Susan Warne, the organization has enhanced the region’s overall betterment and made the communities of Cochise and Santa Cruz stronger and viable places for families to call home.
Starting with its initial $300,000 grant to the Salvation Army for a new family center to numerous grants to the area’s community food banks – especially during the holiday season – along with developing a service resource guide to help people locate needed social services, the Legacy Foundation has been like the Energizer Bunny that keeps on giving.
