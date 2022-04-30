Yesterday’s West Fest 2022 had something for everyone including face painting, chalk art, music, street magicians and plenty of booths with an assortment of items. Of course there was plenty of food available as well. Major Johnson enjoys some rocky road ice cream at the event.
Azalea Barrios, 4, plays connect 6 at the city of Sierra Vista booth during Saturday’s inaugural West Fest on the city’s west end of Fry Boulevard.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista celebrates the West Fest gathering as citizens came out to have fun while checking the streetscape rejuvenation on Fry Boulevard’s west end.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The godmother of Sierra Vista’s west end, Rosie Mackey, participates in the West Fest activities Saturday.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Young ones try their artistic skills on Fry Boulevard.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Hula Lima dance troupe member Sharron Nason strolls along the West End at West Fest.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Plenty of four-legged individuals were on hand to have fun at Saturday’s West Fest in Sierra Vista.