In honor of Black History Month, many events were held around the city, commemorating prominent and historical Black members of society.
Live Black history museum
At the Berean Academy, teacher Sabrina Villarreal wanted her third-grade class to do something special in honor of Black History month, and created a live Black History museum at the school as part of the social studies segment of her class.
Each student was assigned a historical character from Black history. They were able to study prominent figures that have contributed to history like Harriet Tubman and George Washington Carver.
With a class of 20 students, the students were able to conduct research and put together a three-page essay together along with costumes and props. They studied their script before presenting to an audience at the gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 26.
“I think we’ve gotten away from certain type of histories, and I want our students to be aware that there’s more history than sometimes we teach,” Villarreal said.
After holding a similar event last year at Berean Academy that focused on Cinco de Mayo, Villarreal said she wants all history to be known, especially her students. As a teacher, she wants to incorporate everybody.
Villarreal said her students were able to practice in other teachers’ classrooms as a way of preparing for the live museum event.
“There were teachers that were able to help them out a little bit with information and collaboration,” she said. “Definitely a team effort.”
Dean of Scholars Brian Shack Sr. said it’s an important part of the curriculum to learn about the diversity of Black historical figures and the challenges they faced in the past and now.
Outside of learning about the different things that took place with different Black historians, Shack said he would like for parents to get an idea of seeing how good their kids are working with situations they don’t know much about. From putting on the skits, he said they’ve learned important information that they’re able to convey to people.
He explained further that some of this history is not often taught at home and other places.
“It gives them the opportunity to learn something that they might not know of and that they may use later in life,” he said.
Sierra Vista celebration
On Saturday, Feb. 26, a Black History Month Community Celebration at the Ethel Burger Center was hosted by the city of Sierra Vista’s Library, Recreation and Cultural Services that discussed the historical significance of the Buffalo Soldiers.
A range of information came in the forms of history presentations, guest speakers, historical photograph displays, stamps and paintings representing the importance of the Buffalo Soldiers. There were a few displays that showed the legacy left behind by African American females and their contributions starting from the late 1800s.
Board Chairman of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers Inc. Billie J. Holloway Sr. got involved with the association in the late ‘90s before becoming a member
“Our mission, of course, is to go out and tell the story because it’s not in the history books the way it should be for young people to read in elementary school, high school and college,” he said.
He said the association wants to continue presenting the story of the historical contributions and accomplishments of the Buffalo Soldiers.
In the late 1800s, different military units were formed consisting of the Buffalo Soldiers, who assisted settlers during the westward expansion. The term “Buffalo Soliders” was coined out of respect from one of the Native American tribes the military was in combat with.
Holloway said he wants people to know the true history of the Buffalo Soldiers and their contributions in settling the West, rather than the history that was written by those in power at the time.
“They were very distinguished in the accomplishments that they had,” he said.
SABS Vice President Charles Hancock has been involved with SABS for 12 years. He said the day’s presentation is a carry-on of Black History Month and that the presentation would discuss the contributions of the Buffalo Soldiers.
He said when the United States turned its attention to Manifest Destiny, they wanted to expand its territory and utilized the Buffalo Soldiers in doing so.
“When they were enlisted, they were sent out west to engage with Native Americans, move them onto Indian reservations.”
He explained that all the infantry regiments were stationed at Fort Huachuca. In the 1940s, a couple of infantry divisions consisting of all-African American soldiers were also stationed at the fort, contributing to the historical elements of Sierra Vista.