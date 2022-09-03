Purchase Access

Kennedy Fesser said she’s always liked interior design and redecorating around her own house and personal living space, so the opportunity to put her burgeoning talents to work as part of a Girl Scout project at the Forgach House domestic violence shelter was a good fit.

The 14-year-old Buena High School freshman’s work there has been exceptional and she’s earned the Silver Award from the Girls Scouts — a distinction that only 10% of girl scouts achieve. The Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout cadette can earn, and is the second highest award in Girl Scouting. It gives Girl Scouts a chance to show they are determined and dedicated to improving their community.