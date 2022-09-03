Fourteen-year-old Kennedy Fesser helped to upgrade a couple of areas to improve the Forgach House in Sierra Vista as part of a Girl Scout Silver Project. Fesser sits in a garden area she helped to upgrade.
Girl Scout Cadet Kennedy Fesser, 14, talks about an area she improved inside the Forgach House in Sierra Vista.
Kennedy Fesser said she’s always liked interior design and redecorating around her own house and personal living space, so the opportunity to put her burgeoning talents to work as part of a Girl Scout project at the Forgach House domestic violence shelter was a good fit.
The 14-year-old Buena High School freshman’s work there has been exceptional and she’s earned the Silver Award from the Girls Scouts — a distinction that only 10% of girl scouts achieve. The Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout cadette can earn, and is the second highest award in Girl Scouting. It gives Girl Scouts a chance to show they are determined and dedicated to improving their community.
The Forgach House wasn’t new to Fesser, so when she was formulating a Silver Award project she didn’t hesitate to come up with a proposal to help fix up several of the rooms and an outdoor yard there.
“Me and my family had donated there before so I thought it was a good opportunity to donate there again," she said. "My dad taught me how to paint and I love designing. And I’ve always liked redecorating my own bedroom — turning it into something different.”
So Fesser, with the help of a few volunteer friends, totally upgraded two indoor rooms with fresh paint, new furniture, rugs, books, DVDs and toys for kids, among other things. They also cleared an outdoor area of weeds, and brought in plants and a bird bath, transforming it into a more tranquil setting for the residents.
“It was a completely bare space before she came in,” said Brieana Schnaithman, the Forgach House lead case manager. “The people we serve are victims of crimes and domestic violence and every little bit counts to make them feel more at ease. Something as simple as painting a wall can help someone heal.”
The serious nature of the crises the residents of the Fordach House experience is something Fesser wanted to address with the project, and recognized that people in tough situations need a place of respite.
“It makes me really upset when I think about it (domestic violence)," she said. "That's why I really wanted to create this space because I knew in hard times like that you want to not really think about it and feel safe and feel calm.”
Knowing that residents utilize and enjoy the space is important to her.
“It makes me feel really happy," Fesser said. "One of the women told me that her kids are really excited and visit the area every day — it makes them happy.”
“The kids go crazy over the kitchen play area,” added Schnaithman. “And in the teen space the kids absolutely love it.”
The whole process took much longer than expected, primarily because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the Forgach House. But the project was not supposed to be easy, and earning a Silver Award comes with obstacles.
Stacy Fesser, Kennedy’s mother, said she always wanted Kennedy to be a scout.
“I wanted my daughter to be a Girl Scout because I like what they give back to the community," she said. "It is a way to grow them as leaders of their peers and be able to give back to the community through service and learn all types of things they may not have been given a chance to do without Girl Scouts.”
Kennedy said the project helped her grow in several ways.
“I definitely improved on public speaking, leadership, and speaking up when things need to be done,” she said.
“The Forgach House thrives on donations from the community, and when people like Kennedy do projects for us like this it’s huge," Schnaithman said. "We’re a nonprofit and we try to make it as homelike as we possibly can. When people go out of their way to do things like this we are so grateful. Kennedy is a very respectable, sweet girl who most certainly has a heart to help others.”