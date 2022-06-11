SIERRA VISTA — The recent mass shootings in the United States have sparked national debate among politicians and citizens throughout the country of topics regarding mental health and gun violence.
Cochise County gun shops and a mental health counselor shared their insights on how they feel about the situation.
"We don't want people to panic buy," said David Greenberg, owner of Second Amendment Family Gunshop on State Route 92. "Panic buying food, toilet paper or guns or anything is not really American."
He said the mass shootings are part of a crime wave. He said the focus of blame by politicians is on inanimate objects — firearms.
"Every one of these mass shooters had problems," he said. "If they would just get this compartmentalized like they'd like to, and say 'we got a mental health problem.' 'We got a gang problem, and they're all using guns.' That's where they're going wrong because they're blaming the guns."
Greenberg said the majority of gun owners are responsible and that most guns used in crimes are stolen.
A 2016 Survey of Prison Inmates by the Department of Justice found that among prisoners who possessed a gun during their offense, 90% did not obtain it from a retail source.
"You can't legislate mental illness," Greenberg said. "What these mass shootings do is breed fear. How many mental health clinics are there in Cochise County? There's probably more gun shops than mental health clinics."
Second Amendment gun shop, along with all licensed gun dealers in the state of Arizona, are required to conduct federal background checks using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
There is no state law that requires background checks for the transfer of a firearm.
"They can make all of the laws they want, they're not going to solve their problem — and that's crazy people do crazy s•••," Greenberg said.
Craig King, the owner of King's Armory on Fry Boulevard, said politicians aren't addressing the problem but are going after the law-abiding citizen.
"The criminal doesn't care about the background checks," he said. "He's going to find a firearm if he wants."
King's Armory saw a huge spike in gun sales during the pandemic and the George Floyd riots.
King said the biggest misconception is that anyone can just walk into a store and buy a gun.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would increase the age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21. It's questionable whether the measure will pass the Senate.
In order to have a united front on gun issues, King said an education process is needed.
John Batemon, the owner of West-End Pawn & Gun on West Fry Boulevard, said that getting a concealed weapon permit shows the next level of safety that a lot of people, especially in Sierra Vista, seem to be jumping on board with.
"Responsible gun ownership really just comes down to ensuring that you respect the firearm and what it's capable of doing," he said.
Batemon said there are two general rules of thumb when handling guns. Treat a weapon as it is loaded, even if you know that it isn't, to avoid accidents. The other is muzzle awareness, the responsibility of the person controlling the muzzle to be certain at all times where it is pointing.
Besides the recent age-restriction legislation, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Virginia, has proposed a 1,000% tax on AR-15s. Batemon said there will be legal loopholes to prevent it from going into effect, but regulations on magazine capacity could potentially happen.
"It's the small steps that go," he said.
The other side of the debate involves mental health. Brenda Parker, counselor at Fountain of Hope Counseling, believes it is not a priority in the United States.
She said there's been a rise of awareness in Cochise County toward mental health issues that include increases in suicide, domestic violence and child abuse.
"We've seen steps taken to increase mental health resources to our community through Cochise College and Cochise County Sheriff's Department," she said. "I believe that where mental health is concerned, there is a stigma that is attached to mental health services."
She said society is prone to attach a negative stigma to mental health issues, creating a barrier for people seeking services to receive the help they need.
"Something as simple as depression is a mental health illness," she said.
When depression is dealt with and processed, Parker said you develop tools through therapy and put depression in its place while managing your emotions and thought patterns.
"Part of what we're seeing right now is a result of what we've just been through with the pandemic," she said. "I know that people like to use COVID-19 as an excuse, but in honesty, looking at the effects of what the nation has gone through with the pandemic, scientifically speaking, that level of stress compares to someone who has been victimized."
With the pandemic, loss of hope and feelings of helplessness exacerbated depression and other mental health issues.
"We've seen an increase in all of this stuff where as a decade ago we didn't have that," Parker said.
"I'm not a proponent to taking guns away from society," she said. "There needs to be collectively stronger gun laws because if someone has an intent to kill somebody, they're going to be able to get their hands on a weapon."
She said laws to make it more difficult for young people to get their hands on weapons is a start, but may not be the entire solution.
In the case of mental health issues and working collectively to find a solution, Parker said conversations have to be held to shed light in solving the crisis.
"Bringing it out in the open is the way we need to start instead of hiding our heads in our sand," she said. "Instead of hiding, we need to bring it out in the open and the only way we can do that is to talk about it."