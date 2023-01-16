The NAACP Greater Huachuca Branch didn’t let the rain stop its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday.
Initially planning on holding a parade and march, the group instead took their celebration indoors as the weather poured down.
The NAACP Greater Huachuca Branch didn’t let the rain stop its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday.
Initially planning on holding a parade and march, the group instead took their celebration indoors as the weather poured down.
The indoor celebration, which was scheduled to last just over three hours, was full of songs, prayers and uplifting messages focused on the theme of “It starts with me, building a better community.”
Newly elected Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa was in attendance and declared the day as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. McCaa’s declaration was met with applause in the packed room at the Rothery Educational Services building, a trend that would continue throughout the ceremony.
Following McCaa’s proclamation was a day of singing and celebrating the legacy King left behind. The crowd took part in singing, a drum group performance, and even watching the “I Have a Dream” speech. Food was cooking just outside of the venue thanks to members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Jeffrey Baker, a member of the fraternity, said they come down to support the community.
“We wanted to support the event and support the parade,” Baker said. “For the last few years we’ve done the fish fry, and people seem to love it. The line is usually all the way around the corner, people waiting to get their hot fish. It’s a little different this year with the weather.”
Baker said he noticed an impact on the turnout of the event, but he and his fraternity were determined to provide warm food to those celebrating King’s legacy.
By the time the celebration came to a close, people of all ages and ethnicities had come to celebrate and cherish the impact King had on their lives.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.