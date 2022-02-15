The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Greater Huachuca Branch is hosting an open house and recruitment drive for its Youth Council on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.
The recruiting event will be held at the Sierra Vista Dream Center, is open to the public and hopes to benefit youth looking to make an impact.
“It’s a way to introduce the community to the NAACP Youth Council and to talk about what the program is about and how it can benefit the young people in the community,” said Anthony Isom, the economic development manager.
Isom emphasized that half of the founders of the organization were not Black and everyone is welcome to join. He said the benefit of being a part of the organization extends to everybody.
“If you look at it, we’re all colored people; we’re just not all colored black,” Isom said. “Moving forward, we want to instill that concept of public service and the young people of this community and to engage them to be leaders in the community.”
He stressed the importance of organizational skills that are needed to run a meeting or rally for programs and projects.
Isom said the NAACP’s youth development program allows for young individuals to work on refining key skills including study habits, public speaking and CPR training among many others, all to become assets to the community.
“It covers a whole bunch of different activities that the youth should be engaged in early on,” he said.
He said the program incorporates ACT-SO (Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) in which members of the NAACP can compete in 18 events engaging in public speaking, art, music, culinary arts and dance. It allows young people to participate locally and move on to compete at state and regional levels.
Isom said not every person wants to compete, so he said the local NAACP branch wants to incorporate ACT-SO in a non-competitive environment to have the chance to enjoy developing their skills. Isom said the NAACP also wants to incorporate STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) elements into their program.
He said the NAACP is a civil rights program and added he wants to encourage people to be civil rights advocates in the community.
“It’s not just civil rights for African Americans, it’s civil rights for everybody,” he said.
He mentioned that young people may not have anyone to talk to in the schools, including teachers, but representatives of the NAACP can act as peers for those students to discuss any issues they may be having.
“They need to know and recognize their importance early in life,” he said.
The program focuses on teaching financial management to young individuals to learn how to be financially responsible. Money-spending concepts such as managing one’s savings, learning how to budget and properly utilizing credit cards would be taught as a way of helping the youth from going into debt at an early stage in life.
“We want to get to the youth before the credit card companies and the credit bureaus do,” Isom said. “Once you make a misstep in that area, a lot of times you’re tainted for many with a situation that you can’t get out of.”
Sharon Pierce, advisor for the local branch of NAACP, said she wants members to learn about discrimination and how to approach the issue.
She’s been working with the youth chapter for four years and wants individuals to be active and help others in the community. She said there are plans to have the organization go on different trips to destinations such as the U.S. Capitol.
When asked why it’s important to help the youth, Pierce responded: “They are the future.”
“They are what is coming,” she said. “We’ve got to get out there and we’ve got to help them so that they grow to be responsible adults so they can learn the right things to do, so they can succeed in life.”
The open house/recruitment for NAACP Sierra Vista Youth Council #1706 will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Sierra Vista Dream Center located at 100 W. Nelson Drive, 1-4 p.m.