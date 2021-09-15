From left, veterans Kiven Hardison and Beny Neff, both of Sierra Vista, wear the Quilts of Valor they were presented with last month by local volunteers for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Hardison served in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 2003. He was assigned to Kuwait and participated in Desert Shield and Southern Watch. Neff is retired from the U.S. Army and served from 1966 to 1974. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After 9/11 he was called to duty as support for Special Forces.
Submitted
Eric Arvizu of Sierra Vista shows off the quilt he was given by the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Arvizu, a Purple Heart recipient, served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2007.
Veterans Kiven Hardison, Beny Neff and Eric Arvizu of Sierra Vista were presented quilts from local volunteers of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Others receiving the quilts last month include Cary Luse, Tim Kirk and Hank Diaz. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit group of quilters from all across the U.S.
The mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with the quilts. They are awarded in major treatment centers such as Walter Reed Hospital and Brook Army Medical Center, VA centers and facilities and especially through personal contact, like those recently awarded in Sierra Vista. Local volunteers presenting quilts are Chris Truka, Clara Pimple and Kary Miller.