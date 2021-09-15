Veterans Kiven Hardison, Beny Neff and Eric Arvizu of Sierra Vista were presented quilts from local volunteers of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Others receiving the quilts last month include Cary Luse, Tim Kirk and Hank Diaz. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit group of quilters from all across the U.S.

The mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with the quilts. They are awarded in major treatment centers such as Walter Reed Hospital and Brook Army Medical Center, VA centers and facilities and especially through personal contact, like those recently awarded in Sierra Vista. Local volunteers presenting quilts are Chris Truka, Clara Pimple and Kary Miller.

