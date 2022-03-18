This time each year, which is often referred to as the “dreaded” tax season, we reach out to our many donors to remind them of the tax credit opportunities available to them.
Lori’s Place in Sierra Vista, formally known as the Cochise Family Advocacy Center, is a nonprofit organization that provides services ranging from victim advocacy to trauma therapy and more to the citizens of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. We are funded by grants, fundraisers and donations from those communities and elsewhere.
As a non-profit, 501(c)(3), Lori’s Place is a great place to make up to a $400 donation as a single filer or up to an $800 donation as a married couple filing jointly. This donation is 100% tax deductible and has no impact on any donation you may make to the schools or other qualifying agencies.
So, if you are looking for that tax deductible donation, remember Lori’s Place! Your donation will help us to continue to provide the unmatched services to victims of violent crime in a calm, friendly, and neutral environment where they can feel safe.
Donations can be sent to Lori’s Place or Cochise Family Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 3413, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636 or in person at 214 E. Tacoma St.. If you wish to make the donation in person, we ask that you call us at 520-515-4444 in advance of your arrival and we will gladly give you a tour of our facility.
Submitted by Anne Thrush, Lori's Place executive director