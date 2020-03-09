SIERRA VISTA — A man who was found dead in the nude last week in a Sierra Vista city park has been identified, police said Monday.
Gregory R. Flores Jr. was a resident of the city, said Sierra Vista Police Detective John Andela, and investigators hope someone from the public could help shed some light on his death. Andela said Flores was not homeless.
Investigators said Monday that they are not looking for any suspects “at this time,” in Flores’ death.
The 47-year-old’s body was spotted last week at Len Roberts Park, police said. Someone called authorities just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday after they saw a naked man on the ground at the park, 101 E. Theater Drive.
When officers arrived, they realized the person was dead, but there were no apparent signs of trauma to his body.
Regardless, Sierra Vista Police Department’s protocol is to conduct a homicide investigation if they have an unattended death with unusual circumstances, city officials said last week.
Andela said an autopsy was done on Flores Monday morning at the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andela did not have the preliminary results of that examination.
He said police are asking for help in the case.
“If anyone has information leading to the circumstances of his death, we’re asking that they call us,” Andela said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 520-452-7500 and ask for Detective John Andela.