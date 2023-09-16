After a medical career that spanned 40 years, of which 36 were in Sierra Vista, Dr. Ralph Mayberry has retired.
This board certified family specialist founded Family Health Center of Sierra Vista and has practiced out of that location since 2001. He worked through August, and has spent the past couple of weeks traveling the country with his wife Marti, visiting family. The couple will soon be leaving for Mexico City to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with their missionary roles starting in October.
As he transitions into retirement, Mayberry reflects on his career in Sierra Vista, missionary work and the friends he’s made through his years in Sierra Vista.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” he said. “I believe this is a good time in my life to make this change, to slow down and smell the roses in a different way. I’ve enjoyed medicine tremendously and the wonderful friendships that I’ve made through the years, but there comes a time when you shift gears and try something a little different.”
While this marks Ralph Mayberry’s second mission in Mexico, he and Marti served a mission together in Ukraine from January 2011 through July 2012. During their 18 months in Eastern Europe, they fell in love with Ukraine and its people.
“As Marti and I follow the Russian-Ukrainian war, we’re deeply troubled by the devastating impact the war has had on so many lives at the hands of (Vladimir) Putin and the Russian army,” Mayberry said. “We made friends with people in the Ukraine, we’ve helped support some of the refugees and we know people who are still there. The terrible hardships the war is causing are heartbreaking, but the Ukrainian people are so determined. They are not going to allow Putin’s army walk all over them without a fight. Their courage and determination are admirable.”
When Mayberry served his first mission in Mexico, sometime around 1968, he arrived in the country as a 19-year-old with one year of college.
“At that time there were only five missions in Mexico,” he recalled. “That number has since grown to 32, which is a testament to how fast the church is growing. I love the people in Mexico and look forward to this next chapter in our lives.”
When they arrive in Mexico City, Ralph and Marti will be serving a medical advisory role for 16 of the 32 missions, or about 4,000 missionaries.
“We’re going to be helping them manage their care,” Mayberry said. “There are other boots on the ground with the 32 missions and we’ll be serving as their backup. We’ll be giving them advice through Zoom meetings, phone calls and some in-person visits. Every month we’ll be doing a mission health council with a doctor, dentist and mental health worker.”
Born in Tucson, Mayberry moved to St. David with his family as a 5-year-old. He attended school from first through 12th grade in the St. David Unified School District and graduated from St. David High School in 1967.
From high school, he attended the University of Arizona for one year, majoring in biology and Spanish. While at the UofA, Ralph met Marti Elrey, his wife of 49 years. They have six grown children and 21 grandchildren.
While he initially dabbled with the idea of going into dentistry, Mayberry changed his career path and attended medical school at the University of Chihuahua in Mexico in 1977. He, Marti and their 1-year-old son, Brent, moved from Tucson to live in Mexico for two years while he attended school there.
“I enjoyed living in Chihuahua because it was just four hours south of El Paso, Texas, and tuition was reasonable,” Mayberry said. “I was already fluent in Spanish since I had served as a missionary in Mexico seven years prior to that, plus I minored in Spanish at the University of Arizona.”
As he moved through his studies in the medical field, Mayberry attended several schools. He did his last year of clinical rotations in Phoenix area hospitals and medical clinics, graduating in 1983 from the Ciudad Juarez School of Medicine.
After passing a qualifying exam, he completed a three-year internship and residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, then returned to Arizona where he started practicing medicine for Arizona Family Care Associates in Sierra Vista, which was part of the Sierra Vista Hospital.
“When I first started my medical career in this area, I worked with Dr. John Clarke, who was a great mentor to me,” Mayberry said.
Jean Thrasher, Mayberry’s long-time nurse and someone he refers to as his “right arm,” remembers those early years in his career.
“I started working with Dr. Mayberry in 1987, when he was a new doctor just out of his residency,” she said. “He worked with Dr. Clarke, who is now in his 90s. To this day, he calls him his mentor and cherishes that relationship.”
After leaving AFCA, Thrasher said that Mayberry started his own practice and worked out of different locations in Sierra Vista before opening Family Health Care Center on Wilcox Drive in 2001.
“We left the area for awhile and when I came back in 1996, I started working for Dr. Mayberry again, and have been working for him since,” Thrasher said. “We have become good friends, we’ve watched our families grow up together and celebrated our children’s successes.”
Thrasher also spoke of how Mayberry’s patients “love” him.
“He takes his time with every patient he sees and listens to them. they exchange stories and he gets to know all of them. He is so compassionate about his patients and considers them as friends.”
Those friendships are something Mayberry says he will miss.
“I just really have appreciated all the friendships that I’ve developed over the years” he said. “Many of my patients have become close friends. I’ve done my best to fill both physical and emotional needs and try to make them feel a little bit better even on their worst days.”
Mayberry credits his early mission work — back when he was 19 and 20 years old — for his ability to communicate, listen and relate to people
“In medicine, you have to be a good listener,” he said. “If you listen to a patient long enough, they will tell you what’s wrong with them and then you can treat them accordingly.”
Mayberry sees the medical advisory mission as a segue to a new chapter in his life.
Family Health Care has been purchased by Mayberry’s nephew, Dr. Phillip LeSueur, and Nurse Practitioner Garrick Haymore.
“They co-own the practice and I feel really good about leaving my patients in good hands,” he said.
While Thrasher says she’s excited for Ralph and Marti as they set out on their new venture, she will miss working with her longtime friend.
“I know I speak for his staff and patients when I say he will be deeply missed by all of us here at the clinic.”