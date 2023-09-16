After a medical career that spanned 40 years, of which 36 were in Sierra Vista, Dr. Ralph Mayberry has retired.

This board certified family specialist founded Family Health Center of Sierra Vista and has practiced out of that location since 2001. He worked through August, and has spent the past couple of weeks traveling the country with his wife Marti, visiting family. The couple will soon be leaving for Mexico City to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with their missionary roles starting in October.

