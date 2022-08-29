Sierra Vista – Canyon Vista Medical Center and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona are excited to announce this year’s Veteran Wall honorees. This year’s class includes the first Coast Guard honoree and two females.
The members of the Veterans Wall Class of 2022 are Charles Balzarini (Coast Guard), Mark Dannels (Army), Joseph Ford (Navy), Kiven Hardison (Army), Wesley Hewitt (Army), Larry Horton (Army), Fredrick “Rick” Mueller (Army), Robert Murphy (Army), Donald Lee Price (Marine), Trisha Thompson (Army), Jennifer VandeWeg (Army) and Robert White (Army).
Canyon Vista Medical Center and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona recognizes those former or current residents of Cochise County who have worn the uniform of the nation’s armed forces and have substantially contributed to their community. Honorees demonstrate their commitment to Cochise County through volunteering and community service.
“Our 12 honorees have dedicated their life to service, even after their tenure in the US military,” said Veterans Wall committee chair Lorna Cook. “We are excited to recognize these men and women for their service to our community.”
These veterans continued their military value of selfless service long after hanging up the uniform. We honor them for helping make Cochise County what it is today, with contributions ranging from campaigning for arts education in schools to creating ways to make healthcare more accessible.
The 12 honorees will be recognized on Nov. 10, 2022 during an in-person ceremony held at Canyon Vista Medical Center. The honorees will have their photo and biography hung on the Veterans Wall, located inside CVMC for a year.
Submitted by Alexis Ramanjulu, marketing & communications coordinator, Canyon Vista Medical Center