Sierra Vista – Canyon Vista Medical Center and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona are excited to announce this year’s Veteran Wall honorees. This year’s class includes the first Coast Guard honoree and two females.

The members of the Veterans Wall Class of 2022 are Charles Balzarini (Coast Guard), Mark Dannels (Army), Joseph Ford (Navy), Kiven Hardison (Army), Wesley Hewitt (Army), Larry Horton (Army), Fredrick “Rick” Mueller (Army), Robert Murphy (Army), Donald Lee Price (Marine), Trisha Thompson (Army), Jennifer VandeWeg (Army) and Robert White (Army).

