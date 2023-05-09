jones

Patrick Jones, a volunteer with the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services Department, was recognized for his long-time support and dedication during last week's city council meeting.

 Submitted

Sierra Vista, AZ. 05/05/23. The Sierra Vista City Council appointed several citizens to the recently reformed Council advisory commissions at its meeting on Thursday.

Members were appointed to the Tourism; Neighborhoods; Transportation; Environmental Stewardship; Youth; and Arts, Humanities, and Cultural Diversity commissions; as well as the Commission on Disability Issues. The appointees’ terms will expire April 30, 2025.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?