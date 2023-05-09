Sierra Vista, AZ. 05/05/23. The Sierra Vista City Council appointed several citizens to the recently reformed Council advisory commissions at its meeting on Thursday.
Members were appointed to the Tourism; Neighborhoods; Transportation; Environmental Stewardship; Youth; and Arts, Humanities, and Cultural Diversity commissions; as well as the Commission on Disability Issues. The appointees’ terms will expire April 30, 2025.
There are still openings for additional members on many commissions. Vacancies and an application can be found online at SierraVistaAZ.gov.
New business items also approved included:
• Approval of revised City Board and Commission Guidelines
• Approval of revised City Council Policy and Procedure Guidelines, to require Council members to submit trip reports when traveling and using taxpayer funds
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the City, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Cochise County Community College district to operate the Southeastern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy on the Cochise College campus
• Acceptance of a grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to fund Operation Stonegarden, which contributes to border and regional security efforts
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Fort Huachuca to provide fire suppression systems inspection, maintenance, and repair services via a third party contractor
• Dedication of the tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex to Steven Bokowski, a long-time youth tennis coach
Public hearing items included:
Approval of a Series 12 liquor license for Tacomaki Restaurant
Hearing of the draft project year 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program Annual Action Plan
The 2023 Water Wise Youth Poster content winners were recognized at the meeting, April was proclaimed as Water Awareness Month in Sierra Vista, and Patrick Jones, a long-time volunteer with the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services Department, was recognized for his support and dedication.
