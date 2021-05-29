SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, a group of friends and family gathered at the home of William “Willie” Damper to celebrate his 97th birthday.
Damper arrived into the world on May 29, 1924, in Birmingham, Alabama. Born to a family of limited means, Damper was raised during tough economic times and attended school intermittently through the fourth grade. He worked a number of odd jobs, from delivering groceries on his bike, to farming, landscaping and cutting grass, in order to help his family.
When he was 18 years old, Damper joined the U.S. Army during World War II, becoming part of what is known as “The Greatest Generation.”
“I went to Fort Benning, Georgia, for training, and then was sent to Germany to fight in World War II when I was 19 years old,” he said. “People have no idea what we went through. I really don’t even know how to describe it.”
Today, as Damper reflects on the meaning of Memorial Day, he talks about the importance of remembering those who have fought and died for this country.
“I was able to come home from the war, so I was lucky,” he said. “So many Americans lost their lives in World War II and other wars. We always need to remember those who died for our country.”
Willie and his (now-deceased) wife of 68 years, Ruby Damper, raised 10 children. Four of the couple’s six sons served in the military during the Vietnam War era. Three followed in their father’s footsteps by enlisting in the Army and one went into the U.S. Air Force.
In 1994, Ruby and Willie Damper relocated to Sierra Vista from Gary, Indiana, where Willie worked in the steel mills. After their arrival in this area, the couple became members of the Greater Antioch Baptist Church in Huachuca City, where Willie was a member of the Usher Board and Ruby found a place in the adult choir.
Today, Willie is the patriarch of five generations. Along with his 10 children, he has 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. His prodigy includes ministers, business owners, corporate executives, retired army specialists, scientists, health professionals, entrepreneurs and much more.
From very humble beginnings, Damper has thrived and continues to enjoy a life well lived.