SIERRA VISTA — Diego Granillo has a problem.
He owns a nice, two-story, 2,700-square-foot home at the end of Camino Real Road, where the pavement ends, and the road has turned to dirt. It’s situated close by a wash, which he has to cross to get home. He has one neighbor, who lives in a lovely ranch home across the street. Past his home the street dead-ends, with no access to anything, yet after dark it seems that young people have found it to be an agreeable place to gather. This is not the problem, however. His problem is much worse.
To get to his house, Granillo, his tenants, visitors and anyone else who wants to access the dead end have to cross a narrow, one-lane road made of dirt that covers three culverts. This arrangement worked fine until this year. With the unusual amount of rain, the culverts have become clogged with all sorts of debris, from branches and leaves to litter. Because the culverts are clogged, when it rains water runs over the dirt road, eroding both the integrity and the size of the one-lane road.
“It’s whatever’s remaining of the road, which is just the dirt portion that covers the culverts but on either side the culverts are just sticking out,” Granillo said.
Granillo is terrified for his tenants and anyone who decides to cross by car, especially when they cross at night, when visibility is limited. There is a drop off of at least 4 feet on one side and at least 2 feet on the other. He is concerned that in the dark—and it is very dark there — someone who does not know the road is going to go headlong into the ditch. Further, he is not sure he could get emergency vehicles to his home should his tenants or neighbor need them. As it stands, Granillo said he cannot get delivery trucks nor garbage collection trucks to cross the culvert; they told him it is unsafe.
“Garbage trucks don’t go down there anymore; they refuse to go there,” he said. “Delivery trucks won’t go down there either. They don’t want to take the chance of crossing that wash.”
In an effort to solve the problem, Granillo contacted several offices in the city of Sierra Vista, which said this is a county problem because at that location Camino Real Road is a county road. Jackie Watkins, the director of engineering and natural resources for Cochise County, said via an emailed statement that the county is not responsible for the road because that portion of Camino Real “is not a county-maintained road — it is a public, non-maintained road right of way.”
Further, in the same statement Watkins said, “The existing road provides access to only two homes and it was developed by private citizens; it is not part of the Cochise County Road Maintenance System. Since it is not a county-maintained road and since the County did not install the culvert, the County cannot repair the culvert or road.”
Granillo disputes this.
“They cannot provide me any documentation that the county didn’t do that,” he said. Granillo, who has owned the home since 2006, said neither he nor his neighbor put in the culverts, and he has no knowledge of how they got there. Still, he has tried to get private contractors to come out to give estimates for fixing the road and culverts, saying he would pay for the work himself. Granillo said he’s contacted two contractors and gotten nowhere.
“They didn’t even come out to look at it because they’re like, ‘No. We’re not going to waste our time doing that because we don’t want the liability on us. That’s the city or the county.’ The contractors have been in these situations before and they don’t want to deal with it,” Granillo said.
Granillo’s other solution, then, was to put up a fence, denying access to non-residents. According to Granillo, Watkins’ response was that he could not do that. If he did, the county would take it down.
The county’s solution is signage: “The County however, can assist the situation with the installation of road signage in that area, to properly inform the public and through-traffic that it is not a County-maintained road (per ARS 11-269.19). The signage may say, ‘Enter or proceed with caution’ or ‘Use at your own risk,’ ” per Watkins’ statement.
Granillo believes this solution does not provide sufficiently for safe passage over the road.
“I’ve witnessed this,” he said. “There are kids that drive there at night. They’re not looking for signs; they’re not paying attention to what signs are there. There is no lighting along that street. It’s completely dark. Kids go down there for a purpose. They know it’s a dead end and they can hang out there and do whatever they’re going to do ... My thing is that they’re not looking for signs. They’re flying down that road just to get to the end of the street in the middle of the night to park and do their thing.”
Granillo is a government employee, and he and his family are in Texas where he is on temporary assignment, so he is working to solve this problem from a distance. He is frustrated, to say the least.
“Basically, (the county) is tying my hands,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do, and in the meantime, they’re fully aware that that road is in the condition it is, and they’re willing to do nothing about it ... The whole signage is, I’m assuming, the county saying, ‘Hey, (we) want to take the liability off of us by putting up a sign. That’s how we’re going to cover our own asses.’ ”