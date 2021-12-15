SIERRA VISTA — The final meeting of the year for Sierra Vista’s City Council Thursday included a presentation of the Mayor’s Award by Mayor Rick Mueller, who thanked United Way for its efforts in helping Sierra Vista during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muller revealed at the end of the meeting he will not be seeking a fourth term as mayor. He declined to provide additional information to the Herald/Review Tuesday as to why he would not seek a fourth term, only offering a written email response of “see me in Jan. 2023.”
During the meeting, Mueller recognized the important work of the nonprofit.
“Key leaders in the organization proved to be critical players by ensuring the needs of community members were met in a timely manner,” Mueller said.
He said city staff worked closely with personnel from United Way, local charities and persons in need to ensure funds given from the CARES Act were promptly spent as required. The United Way received an award of $75,000.
“We look forward to continuing and improving our relationship with the United Way as both our organizations are focused on taking care of our community,” he said.
The City Council also approved the creation of the Economic Development Commission.
Before the council unanimously approved the resolution, Economic Development Manager Tony Boone read a staff report. He said if the resolution is approved, it will direct the creation of the commission and approve the mission statement as drafted.
Boone said utilizing a non-regulatory commission would cover elements such as roles, responsibilities, memberships, selection and terms, meetings and agendas, public record laws and budget.
Council member Gregory L. Johnson thanked Boone for his efforts in putting this commission together.
“I hope and pray that it works to supplement your efforts on behalf of the city and their economic development commission, and your work on behalf of the city to continue to grow our town,” Johnson said.
Public Works Director Sharon Flissar read a report to the council to approve a funding resolution that would allow for additional upgrades and improvement to Garden Canyon Linear Park.
The approval of the resolution would accept grant funding from the Arizona State Parks Non-Motorized Grant Program, which would install a loop trail among other improvements at Garden Canyon Linear Park, adjacent to Saint Andrews Drive.
The grant award totals $150,000 with a city match of $18,780.94.
Flissar said the improvements are part of a master plan effort that was initiated several years ago.
According to the report, the project is in Phase 2 as part of recent upgrades to the park. Phase 1 included installation of a trailhead parking lot a year ago.
As part of the acceptance of the grant, the upgrades would allow additional features such as ramada pads, picnic tables, a playground with educational areas and a handicapped-accessible loop trail.
The master park plan eventually will encompass three individual lots. The first lot is Garden Canyon Linear Park, which is approximately 148 acres. The future designated Roadrunner Park is adjacent to Garden Canyon Linear Park at 14 acres. The third lot is a former school site, now a city-owned parcel, at approximately 15 acres.
Mueller said it’s been a gradual process trying to acquire the properties and that the city wasn’t able to acquire one of the parcels from developers at zero costs.
He also said it’s been frustrating for neighbors in the nearby communities that were promised a park, but don’t have anything other than a trail. He said the project is a good advancement for the city. The council approved the resolution unanimously.