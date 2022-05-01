SIERRA VISTA — Patrice Miscione, owner of We Frame It, incorporated various art around the building she owns at the revitalizing West End. Her latest development at the property site included a new mural project on what was once a barren wall. The mural is a depiction of the Hand of God/Creation of Adam next to an image of Mona Lisa taking a selfie.
“I think it’s nice for the community to have color, art and sculpture,” she said. “What I’m learning is that the millennial age, they like the experience or the memories.”
Miscione said she worked diligently to come up with a proper image for that particular side of the building while finding the right artist for the mural. She is focused on getting the world back to real art as opposed to art made by a computer. The new mural encompasses the idea of where man is going with all of the new technological advancements over the past few decades.
“I want people to see it and then let them think about what they’re seeing,” she said. “Who are we and what are we turning into? What are we becoming?”
Artist Jules Muck, who has been painting murals for 30 years, completed the mural depicting the Creation of Adam at Miscione’s We Frame It within a day.
Muck worked with a mural company in Los Angeles and said the company explained that the murals allow for more people to come out to the streets and for people to feel more comfortable. Muck said she has seen how mural art can transform a community from a variety of her own projects across the country.
“People come to see the murals, people interact with the murals,” she said. “It’s actually people being around a place that makes a place revitalized.”
Muck said she helped tweak the style of the mural to allow for the framing of flowers.
“I’d love to come back and do more in Sierra Vista,” Muck said. “I feel there’s a lot of potential.”